‘Unfitness to serve’: DA fires back at federal prosecutor’s criticism over Israeli official’s release in child sex case

Clark County DA Steve Wolfson said Wednesday that acting U.S. attorney Sigal Chattah has demonstrated an “unfitness to serve” as the two prosecutors battle publicly over the handling of a child sex sting case involving an Israeli official.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during an interview with the Review-Journal on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sigal Chattah poses for a photo at the Review-Journal studio on Aug. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tom Artiom Alexandrovich, a 38-year-old cybersecurity official, posted $10,000 bail on Aug. 7, a day after his arrest, then returned home. He was one of eight men arrested on suspicion of luring or attempting to lure a child with computer technology to engage in sexual conduct.

Online critics have accused the government of intervening on behalf of the State of Israel, something the U.S. State Department has denied.

But Wolfson has said that Alexandrovich’s bail was “standard,” meaning it was pre-set by the court and required no release conditions.

Chattah waded into the controversy Monday night with an X post that said, “A liberal district attorney and state court judge in Nevada FAILED TO REQUIRE AN ALLEGED CHILD MOLESTER TO SURRENDER HIS PASSPORT, which allowed him to flee our country.”

The district attorney said Wednesday that his federal counterpart wrote the post hours after the two spoke about Alexandrovich’s case.

“She was very, very pleased that we were handling the case, because she said that she had no interest in handling it,” Wolfson said, adding that he thought she was referring to the group of eight arrestees.

He called Chattah’s post “a rant with false claims.”

“I’m not sure which judge our U.S. attorney was referring to, because she’s often confused and often irresponsible in her assertions,” he added. “Whatever state court judge she was referencing, it’s a false and reckless claim. Those claims could not be farther from the truth. I deal with facts, not political garbage. This behavior by our U.S. attorney is further evidence of her unfitness to serve.”

Chattah did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

Wolfson said Chattah should apologize to him and his judicial colleagues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

