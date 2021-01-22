Vaccine shortage forces inoculation slowdown in Nevada

Vaccination sites are scaling back administration of the COVID-19 vaccine as the state continues to receive limited doses from the federal government, state officials say.

Medical worker Jennifer Gorden, left, winces a little as Nevada State College School of Nursing student Edgar Ayala gives her a COVID-19 vaccination in the newly opened clinic in conjunction with the UNLV School of Medicine at CSN in Henderson on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vaccination sites in Southern Nevada are scaling back COVID-19 inoculations as the state continues to receive very limited doses from the federal government, state officials said Friday.

“Many vaccination sites are having to scale down because of the limited allocation we are set to receive next week,” Candice McDaniel, a bureau chief with the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, said during a press briefing.

One example of the impact of the shortage is the temporary closure over the weekend of the largest site in the state, Cashman Center in downtown Las Vegas.

Now that the Cashman site has been tested, local officials “want to make sure that, with the allocation that they have available, that their local partners get an opportunity to run their programs as well,” said Caleb Cage, who directs the state’s COVID-19 response.

The state has been receiving 36,000 doses of vaccine per week from the federal government, officials said. Yet Clark County alone now has the capacity to administer 96,000 doses per week, Cage said.

The allocation from the federal government is “not enough to meet our needs or our capacity at the state level,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.