Vax Nevada Days giving away $5M in cash, prizes for vaccinated residents

Gov. Steve Sisolak revealed Thursday that Nevada’s new COVID-19 vaccine incentive promotional program will provide $5 million in cash and prizes for eligible residents who have been vaccinated.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announces a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, "Vax Nevada Days," in the Twitch Lounge at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. The program will automatically enter Nevadans who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine into a weekly drawing that offers $5 million in cash and prizes, including a $1 million grand prize. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The program will provide $5 million in cash and prizes for eligible Nevada residents who have been vaccinated.

Sisolak announced that “residents who have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine — including Nevadans who got their shots as soon as they were eligible — will be automatically entered into weekly drawings to win cash, post-secondary education savings plans, and other prizes. Winners will be announced weekly every Thursday for 8 weeks beginning on July 8. The Grand Prize Winner will be announced on August 26.”

The grand prize is $1 million (18 and over).

In a statement, the governor said every Nevadan 12 and older who has had at least one dose of the vaccine will be automatically entered.

There will be 149 cash prizes ranging from $1,000 to $250,000 (Nevadans 18 and over), 135 college savings accounts for post-secondary education ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 (Nevadans ages 12-17), Nevada state park annual entrance permits (all Nevadans) and Nevada fishing licenses (all Nevadans).

The announcement took place in the Twitch Lounge at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The initiative, which Sisolak hinted last week would include “exciting prizes,” is an effort to encourage more Nevadans to get the vaccine and reward those who have already been immunized, it said.

Heidi Parker, executive director of Immunize Nevada, and Scott Gunn, senior vice president of corporate public affairs from IGT Global Solutions Corp., attended the news conference with the governor.

The announcement comes as states including California, Oregon, New Mexico, Colorado and Washington have followed Ohio in launching lotteries with million-dollar cash prizes to bolster the numbers of vaccinated people in their states.

In Nevada, average daily vaccination rates have declined from a high of 25,000 in mid-April to about 7,000, according to the state’s online dashboard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.