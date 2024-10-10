Vice President Harris filming a town hall with Latino voters in Las Vegas

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Las Vegas Thursday to engage local Latino voters in a town hall that will subsequently be broadcast to a wider audience.

The event was organized by Noticias Univision, which scheduled a similar event next Wednesday with former President Donald Trump in Miami.

The Republican nominee is also scheduled to speak to Latino voters in Henderson on Saturday.

“Our news division has created a format intended to enable a diverse cross section of undecided Hispanic voters to bring their questions directly to the presidential candidates,” according to the media company.

The audience will have a chance to ask questions and follow ups.

In a tight race in a battleground state such as Nevada, Latino voters — who make up 20 percent of overall voters — have the potential to swing elections.

Harris’ recorded town hall will broadcast at 7 p.m. local time Thursday.

The program will be translated in Spanish on Univision and the media company’s streaming service, Vix’s Noticias 24/7 channel. It will also be available in English on YouTube.

