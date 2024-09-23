Vice President Harris to campaign in Nevada this weekend

Vice President Kamala Harris will make a campaign stop in Nevada on Sunday, according to her campaign.

What would a Democratic supermajority in the Legislature look like?

Vice President Kamala Harris greets supporters as she takes the stage during a campaign rally at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vice President Kamala Harris greets supporters as she takes the stage during a campaign rally at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to supporters during a campaign rally at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Nevada this weekend as part of her campaign visits to “blue wall” and Sun Belt states.

Harris will make a campaign stop in Nevada on Sunday after visiting Pennsylvania on Wednesday and Arizona on Friday, according to the campaign.

The campaign said the travel “reflects the many paths to 270 electoral votes that Vice President Harris has available,” and her campaign stops “show her commitment to winning these states.”

This will mark Harris eighth visit to the Silver State this year. She last visited in August, just a couple of weeks since launching her presidential bid after President Joe Biden dropped from the race.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.