61°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
nye
Covid | Vaccide Data
Nevada

Vice President, husband to attend Reid memorial service in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 7, 2022 - 4:28 pm
 
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the AFL-CIO about union jobs and building infrastructure ...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the AFL-CIO about union jobs and building infrastructure, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband will join President Joe Biden and the first lady for the Saturday memorial service for former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid.

Reid died Dec. 28 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 82.

Former President Barack Obama is to give the eulogy at the 11 a.m. service at the Smith Center in downtown Las Vegas.

Several roads will be closed starting Friday night and both before and after the event on Saturday.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Clark County, state COVID-19 test positivity rates hit new highs
Clark County, state COVID-19 test positivity rates hit new highs
2
CCSD to pay employees $2K retention bonuses amid pandemic
CCSD to pay employees $2K retention bonuses amid pandemic
3
GOP candidates for Nevada governor target Sisolak at debate
GOP candidates for Nevada governor target Sisolak at debate
4
Nevada, county both record biggest single-day leaps in COVID-19 cases
Nevada, county both record biggest single-day leaps in COVID-19 cases
5
What you need to know about COVID rules when you visit Las Vegas
What you need to know about COVID rules when you visit Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST