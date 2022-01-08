Vice President, husband to attend Reid memorial service in Las Vegas

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband will join President Joe Biden and the first lady for the Saturday memorial service for former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the AFL-CIO about union jobs and building infrastructure, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Reid died Dec. 28 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 82.

Former President Barack Obama is to give the eulogy at the 11 a.m. service at the Smith Center in downtown Las Vegas.

Several roads will be closed starting Friday night and both before and after the event on Saturday.