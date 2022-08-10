Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in Las Vegas

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the United Steelworkers convention and will meet with state lawmakers to discuss abortion rights.

Vice President Kamala Harris, fresh off casting the tiebreaking Senate vote for passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, is in Las Vegas on Wednesday for a series of events. (LVRJ)

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a United Steelworkers convention at the MGM Grand Convention Center on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Harris addresses the 2022 Constitutional Convention of the United Steelworkers at the MGM Grand. She’s also expected to meet with members of the Culinary Workers Union Local 226.

Later, she will speak with state lawmakers regarding abortion rights in the wake of the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case. In Nevada, abortion rights are protected by a state law affirmed by voters in 1990, and cannot be changed except by a subsequent vote of the people.

Harris was last in Nevada in June, when she spoke to the United States Conference of Mayors annual meeting in Reno.

