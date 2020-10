Vice President Mike Pence will make a campaign stop in Nevada this week.

Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a campaign rally on Oct. 8, 2020, at the Boulder City Airport. (Anthony Avellaneda/El Tiempo)

Pence will speak at a rally in Reno on Thursday afternoon at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

The doors open at 3 p.m. and the rally begins at 5 p.m.