Vice president to speak Wednesday at labor convention in Las Vegas

Vice President Kamala Harris will address a labor convention in Las Vegas and meet with state lawmakers on protecting reproductive rights.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a roundtable with college presidents about reproductive rights at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, in Washington, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris will address a labor convention in Las Vegas on Wednesday and meet with Nevada lawmakers on protecting reproductive rights, according to a White House announcement.

Harris will speak at the United Steelworkers’ annual convention being held this week at the MGM Grand. She is also expected to meet with officials with Culinary Workers Union Local 226.

The vice president met Tuesday at the White House with university presidents about abortion rights on college campuses.

She is expected to meet with Nevada state lawmakers Wednesday to discuss reproductive rights.

Nevada codified abortion rights in 1990.

The U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established abortion rights.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.