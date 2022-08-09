92°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nevada

Vice president to speak Wednesday at labor convention in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2022 - 8:59 am
 
Updated August 9, 2022 - 9:09 am
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a roundtable with college presidents about reproduct ...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a roundtable with college presidents about reproductive rights at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, in Washington, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris will address a labor convention in Las Vegas on Wednesday and meet with Nevada lawmakers on protecting reproductive rights, according to a White House announcement.

Harris will speak at the United Steelworkers’ annual convention being held this week at the MGM Grand. She is also expected to meet with officials with Culinary Workers Union Local 226.

The vice president met Tuesday at the White House with university presidents about abortion rights on college campuses.

She is expected to meet with Nevada state lawmakers Wednesday to discuss reproductive rights.

Nevada codified abortion rights in 1990.

The U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established abortion rights.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Trump says FBI conducted search at Mar-a-Lago
Trump says FBI conducted search at Mar-a-Lago
2
Health District vaccine appointment system back online
Health District vaccine appointment system back online
3
Nevada’s casino industry donates to both gubernatorial candidates
Nevada’s casino industry donates to both gubernatorial candidates
4
DraftKings posts odds on 2024 US presidential election
DraftKings posts odds on 2024 US presidential election
5
Stricter valley water rules, higher fees proposed by water agency
Stricter valley water rules, higher fees proposed by water agency
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., speaks during a Senate Energy and Natural Resources ...
$250M police grant bill passes Senate
By / RJ

The bill, co-sponsored by U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., would provide assistance to smaller rural police departments for hiring and training.