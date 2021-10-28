Video from Sisolak crash released: ‘This thing hit me so hard’

Las Vegas police have released bodycam video from the police response to an Oct. 17 car crash involving Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Las Vegas police have released bodycam video from the police response to an Oct. 17 car crash involving Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department/YouTube)

Gov. Steve Sisolak talks to police after his Oct. 17 car crash. (Screenshot/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police bodycam)

Las Vegas police have released bodycam video from the police response to an Oct. 17 car crash involving Gov. Steve Sisolak.

The two-car collision occurred at the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and West Russell Road at about 12:40 p.m. slightly injured Sisolak and another driver. The governor was issued a failure to yield to oncoming traffic citation. The second driver, a 30-year-old woman, received a speeding citation.

On the police video, a first responder can be heard telling an approaching police officer that “the governor is sitting behind this car over here.”

Sisolak is shown sitting on a parking curb next to a damaged Lexus and telling officers he was making a left turn onto Russell from Rainbow when the crash happened.

“I had the flashing amber arrow you know to go left … so I just edged out just a little bit,” the governor said. “I didn’t see any cars coming and this thing hit me so hard I couldn’t even tell you.”

Sisolak is then heard telling the officers “this is going to end up being be a whole media circus.”

He and his wife, Kathy, and another man are then shown talking as they make the decision to get the governor to a hospital to get checked out.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.