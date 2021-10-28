70°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Nevada

Video from Sisolak crash released: ‘This thing hit me so hard’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2021 - 10:41 am
 
Gov. Steve Sisolak talks to police after his Oct. 17 car crash. (Screenshot/Las Vegas Metropoli ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak talks to police after his Oct. 17 car crash. (Screenshot/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police bodycam)

Las Vegas police have released bodycam video from the police response to an Oct. 17 car crash involving Gov. Steve Sisolak.

The two-car collision occurred at the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and West Russell Road at about 12:40 p.m. slightly injured Sisolak and another driver. The governor was issued a failure to yield to oncoming traffic citation. The second driver, a 30-year-old woman, received a speeding citation.

On the police video, a first responder can be heard telling an approaching police officer that “the governor is sitting behind this car over here.”

Sisolak is shown sitting on a parking curb next to a damaged Lexus and telling officers he was making a left turn onto Russell from Rainbow when the crash happened.

“I had the flashing amber arrow you know to go left … so I just edged out just a little bit,” the governor said. “I didn’t see any cars coming and this thing hit me so hard I couldn’t even tell you.”

Sisolak is then heard telling the officers “this is going to end up being be a whole media circus.”

He and his wife, Kathy, and another man are then shown talking as they make the decision to get the governor to a hospital to get checked out.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
School Board president calls bid to oust her ‘retaliation’
School Board president calls bid to oust her ‘retaliation’
2
Las Vegas auctions a pawnbroker license for nearly $2M
Las Vegas auctions a pawnbroker license for nearly $2M
3
New COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations edge higher in mixed report
New COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations edge higher in mixed report
4
Sex harassment claims, accreditation warnings. Coroner staff still got raises and bonuses
Sex harassment claims, accreditation warnings. Coroner staff still got raises and bonuses
5
CCSD proposes $1.5K incentive to address bus driver shortage
CCSD proposes $1.5K incentive to address bus driver shortage
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion with Nevada Attorney General Adam ...
Major GOP backer urges Trump to drop Laxalt
By / RJ

A Las Vegas businessman with ties to Donald Trump wants the former president to reverse his endorsement in the GOP primary for Nevada’s U.S. Senate race. Trump isn’t budging.