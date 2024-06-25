Voter ID ballot initiative has cleared signature hurdle, backers say

The PAC behind the initiative, which would require Nevadans to show ID to vote in person, says it has enough signatures to appear on the November ballot.

An area where ballots and votes are counted is seen at the Clark County Election Department on Thursday, May 23, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Supporters of a ballot initiative that would require voter ID in Nevada said they have submitted enough signatures to appear on the November ballot.

Repair the Vote PAC said Monday evening it had submitted more than 179,000 signatures in support of the measure, approximately 77,000 more signatures than required to appear on the ballot.

In a statement, PAC chairman David Gibbs said the group was “thrilled” to have reached the threshold.

“The overwhelming support from citizens across the Silver State demonstrates a clear demand for measures that protect the sanctity of our vote. By requiring voter identification, we aim to strengthen the integrity of our elections and ensure that every vote counts,” Gibbs said.

The group narrowly met the June 26 deadline to submit over 100,000 signatures in support of the measure.

The signatures must first be reviewed by election officials before being cleared for the November ballot.

The initiative initially faced a lawsuit that claimed the measure was vague and would require an unfunded government expenditure, but a Carson City judge rejected the lawsuit in late February.

Under the proposal, voters would be required to show a form of acceptable identification to vote in person during early voting or on Election Day, including a Nevada driver’s license, a passport, a tribal or university ID, or another form of government-issued photo ID. Those submitting mail ballots would be required to verify their identity by providing the last four digits of their Nevada driver’s license or last four digits of their Social Security number when signing their ballot envelope.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.