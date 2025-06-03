Voter ID bill passes Nevada Senate

A bill proposed by Democratic Speaker Steve Yeager to include voter ID requirements as part of a compromise passed the Senate.

Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, leads the opening floor session in the Legislative Building in Carson City on the first day of the 83rd session of the Nevada Legislature Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — A Democratic-backed bill proposing to implement voter ID requirements passed the Nevada Senate on Monday night.

Assembly Bill 499, sponsored by Speaker Steve Yeager, passed through the Senate in a 16-5 vote. It must return to the Assembly for concurrence before heading to Gov. Joe Lombardo’s desk.

Yeager earlier this week presented AB 499 with amendments to resurrect provisions in a vetoed bill and appease a major wish of Lombardo’s. The bill includes expanding accessibility of mail ballot drop boxes — a Democratic effort that the governor vetoed — and voter ID, a longstanding desire of Lombardo’s. It was a sign of major compromise between Democrats and the Republican governor, but it was met with resistance from progressive groups, as well as the Nevada Republican Party.

