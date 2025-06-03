Voter ID bill passes Nevada Senate
A bill proposed by Democratic Speaker Steve Yeager to include voter ID requirements as part of a compromise passed the Senate.
CARSON CITY — A Democratic-backed bill proposing to implement voter ID requirements passed the Nevada Senate on Monday night.
Assembly Bill 499, sponsored by Speaker Steve Yeager, passed through the Senate in a 16-5 vote. It must return to the Assembly for concurrence before heading to Gov. Joe Lombardo’s desk.
Yeager earlier this week presented AB 499 with amendments to resurrect provisions in a vetoed bill and appease a major wish of Lombardo’s. The bill includes expanding accessibility of mail ballot drop boxes — a Democratic effort that the governor vetoed — and voter ID, a longstanding desire of Lombardo’s. It was a sign of major compromise between Democrats and the Republican governor, but it was met with resistance from progressive groups, as well as the Nevada Republican Party.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.