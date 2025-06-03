76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada

Voter ID bill passes Nevada Senate

Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, leads the opening floor session in the Legislative ...
Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, leads the opening floor session in the Legislative Building in Carson City on the first day of the 83rd session of the Nevada Legislature Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Students clap as Dr. Nehal S. Naik, out of frame, talks about the Nevada Healthcare Access Act ...
Changes to Nevada governor’s health care bill put off by Senate Republicans
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, left, stands next to Nevada State Senate Majority Leader Nicole Canni ...
Major education reform bill passes Nevada Assembly
(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada governor’s ‘attainable housing’ bill approved by Senate
Meyer DeLee, left, gives testimony on a bill that defines "antisemitism" for Equal Ri ...
Bill defining antisemitism heads to governor’s desk
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 2, 2025 - 10:56 pm
 

CARSON CITY — A Democratic-backed bill proposing to implement voter ID requirements passed the Nevada Senate on Monday night.

Assembly Bill 499, sponsored by Speaker Steve Yeager, passed through the Senate in a 16-5 vote. It must return to the Assembly for concurrence before heading to Gov. Joe Lombardo’s desk.

Yeager earlier this week presented AB 499 with amendments to resurrect provisions in a vetoed bill and appease a major wish of Lombardo’s. The bill includes expanding accessibility of mail ballot drop boxes — a Democratic effort that the governor vetoed — and voter ID, a longstanding desire of Lombardo’s. It was a sign of major compromise between Democrats and the Republican governor, but it was met with resistance from progressive groups, as well as the Nevada Republican Party.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES