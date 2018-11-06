Voters casting ballots in Las Vegas area today

Voters hit the polls at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Steve Sisolak, Democratic candidate for Nevada governor, waits to be processed to vote at Kenny Guinn Middle School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Steve Sisolak, Democratic candidate for Nevada governor, votes at Kenny Guinn Middle School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Poll worker Clarice Watkins manages the line just after opening the doors at 7 a.m. to the voting center at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

First time voter Holden Oullette, 22, of Las Vegas votes in the voting center at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

The Hickey family, from left, Brian, Larry P. and Sharon, is first in line before the 7 a.m. opening of the voting center at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Hickey ended up third in line behind his wife and son. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Steve Sisolak, Democratic candidate for Nevada governor, waits in line to cast his vote at a polling station at Kenny Guinn Middle School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Steve Sisolak, center, Democratic candidate for Nevada Governor, with his two daughters Ashley and Carley, wait in line to cast their vote at a polling station at Kenny Guinn Middle School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Sisolak votes in Las Vegas

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak was in line to vote early Tuesday morning at Kenny Guinn Middle School. He was accompanied by his daughters, Ashley and Carley.

Interviewed by reporters before he cast his ballot, he said the record turnout for early voting was “great.”

.@SteveSisolak is interviewed as he waited in line to vote this morning with his two daughters Ashley and Carley at Kenny Guinn Middle School in Las Vegas. #NVElection pic.twitter.com/01UrvPjsoB — Erik Verduzco (@Erik_Verduzco) November 6, 2018

“I think more people need to participate in the process. I think it says an awful lot.”

As for the importance of Nevada in the midterm elections, he said, “If you know the eyes of the nation are watching us, it’s important. I know everyone wants to know what happens in Nevada.”

His plans for the day include a Clark County Commission meeting and to keep talking to voters.

Voters turning out

George Alberdt, who voted at the Andre Agassi Boys & Girls club, said he votes in every election. He stopped by the Agassi polling center at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Washington Avenue to start his day.

He said there are more people turning out to vote because more people are interested in politics today, “probably due to the current administration. Whether you like it or not, (Donald Trump) is out there tweeting every day.”

“I think the government is more transparent now. Issues are being raised every day and everyone’s got an opinion,” Alberdt said.

At the polling center at Downtown Summerlin, Irma Wenzel said it’s obvious why she came out to vote today.

“Because I want us to win,” later adding, “by ‘us’ I mean the Republicans.”

“Unfortunately I waited until the last day, but I’m glad I did it,” Wenzel said.

She said she had no issues voting at the Downtown Summerlin location. She said the staff were friendly and she didn’t have to wait in line.

Susan and Leanne Hall brought Leanne’s daughter, Kaylee, to the Downtown Summerlin vote center with them.

“I think it’s good to teach her the importance of it before she starts voting, so she can make her own decisions.”

Kaylee added, “And because I don’t have school.”

Susan, a public employee, hit the polls Tuesday because “Voting is a privilege and a right.”

Leanne, a veteran, said she felt like the effort was a little half-hearted.

“We hope that candidates will do what they say or advertise, because it is advertising, but all we can do is vote,” she said.

“It’s the only place we can have any kind of say, unless you’re a senator or you know one well enough to join the rat race.”

“I am a public employee, so some of these things affect me directly on a daily basis,” Susan said. “This is the only time I really get to have an opinion.”

Polls open in Clark County

Voting has begun in Clark County today.

The polls opened at 7 a.m. and voters were lining up to cast their ballots.

You can vote at any of the 172 vote centers throughout the county. Get a list and map of where those voting centers are through this link on the Clark County Election Department website.

Polls will be open until 7 p.m.

Get information on candidates, ballot questions and more through the Review-Journal’s 2018 Voters Guide.

Follow the Review-Journal throughout the day and into the evening for the latest on election day news.