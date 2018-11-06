Voters lining up to cast ballots in Clark County today

Voters line up at the Andre Agassi Boys & Girls Club at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Washington Avenue, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Voting has begun in Clark County today.

The polls opened at 7 a.m. and voters were lining up to cast their ballots.

You can vote at any of the 172 vote centers throughout the county. Get a list and map of where those voting centers are through this link on the Clark County Election Department website.

Polls will be open until 7 p.m.

Get information on candidates, ballot questions and more through the Review-Journal’s 2018 Voters Guide.

Follow the Review-Journal throughout the day and into the evening for the latest on election day news.