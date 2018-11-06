Voters lining up to cast ballots in Clark County today

Voting has begun in Clark County today.
The polls opened at 7 a.m. and voters were lining up to cast their ballots.
You can vote at any of the 172 vote centers throughout the county. Get a list and map of where those voting centers are through this link on the Clark County Election Department website.
Polls will be open until 7 p.m.
Get information on candidates, ballot questions and more through the Review-Journal’s 2018 Voters Guide.
Follow the Review-Journal throughout the day and into the evening for the latest on election day news.
A steady but fast-moving line of about 20 people at @DTSummerlin voting center in a big white tent behind Dillard’s. pic.twitter.com/N4QaFIyrIn
— Kevin M. Cannon (@kmcannonphoto) November 6, 2018
Voters lined up to cast their vote at Coronado High School in Henderson. @reviewjournal #Midterms2018 #NVElection #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/FYIqwQxbcl
— Bizuayehu Tesfaye (@bizutesfaye) November 6, 2018
Good morning, Las Vegas! Polls across the valley just opened and people are already lining up at the Andre Agassi Boys & Girls club at MLK and Washington #RJNow pic.twitter.com/u8x8mutenM
— Max Michor (@MaxMichor) November 6, 2018