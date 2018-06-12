Voting underway in Nevada primary election

Tuesday’s primary election is the first vote in a crucial year that will see Silver State voters choose a new governor, two new members of Congress and more.

Voters, including Steven Roman, 18, of Las Vegas cast their vote during Tuesday's primary election at a polling station at Kenny G. Guin Middle School on June 12, 2018, in Las Vegas Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Clark County Commission Chairman and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak, left, and his daughters Carley and Ashley check in at a polling station at Kenny G. Guin Middle School to cast their vote on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Clark County Commission Chairman and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak, left, and his daughter Carley check in at a polling station at Kenny G. Guin Middle School to cast their vote on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Voters lined up to check in to cast their vote during Tuesday's primary election at a polling station at Kenny G. Guin Middle School on June 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Voters cast their ballots at Historic Fifth Street School in downtown Las Vegas on Election Day Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Voters cast their vote during Tuesday's primary election at a polling station at Kenny G. Guin Middle School on June 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Voters arrive at a polling station to cast their vote during Tuesday's primary election at Kenny G. Guin Middle School on June 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Lavern Hoffman of Las Vegas arrives at a polling station to cast his vote during Tuesday's primary election at Kenny G. Guin Middle School on June 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Clark County Commission Chairman and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak puts an I Voted sticker on his chest after casting his vote at a polling station at Kenny G. Guin Middle School on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Clark County Commission Chairman and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak, right, and his daughter Carley cast their vote at a polling station at Kenny G. Guin Middle School on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Nevada voters cast ballots in the state’s primary election on Tuesday, taking the first step toward choosing a new governor, two new members of Congress and more.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For the first time in a statewide election, Clark County residents can vote at any one of 172 voting centers in Clark County, but one candidate worries that the new voting system will shut out voters who may head to old polling sites.

Click here for the complete list of polling locations.

There were anecdotal reports of equipment problems early in the day at some voting centers.

Volunteers and voters at the Trails Community Center in Summerlin experienced computer problems shortly after it opened for voting, witnesses said. In some instances, the personal information of a voter checking in on one machine would show up on a tablet that another voter was using, they said.

There also were reports of ballots with candidates already selected when they appeared on computer screens.

A caller to the Review-Journal reported seeing that at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building in Las Vegas. He said a volunteer told him to uncheck the names and then select his preferred candidates.

A voter reported a similar problem at Miller Middle School in Henderson, saying he received a Republican ballot instead of the Democratic ballot in keeping with his registration and that the candidates had already been selected. That voter said a volunteer shut down the terminal and took him to another.

More than 178,000 Nevadans cast ballots during early voting.

Contact Robert Johnson at rjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4538. Follow @RobJ_RJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Nichole Raz contributed to this report.