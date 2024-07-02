84°F
VP Harris to campaign next week in Nevada again

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally on Friday, June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. ...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally on Friday, June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2024 - 11:27 am
 
Updated July 2, 2024 - 12:01 pm

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Las Vegas next Tuesday, according to the Biden-Harris campaign. The visit marks her sixth trip to the Silver State since the beginning of the year.

Harris last visited on Friday, where she reacted to last week’s presidential debate and drew contrasts between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Nevada is a closely watched swing state that could determine the next president. Both Democrats and Republicans have been campaigning in Nevada in an effort to win voters’ support ahead of the November election. Trump also recently visited Las Vegas and highlighted his priorities if he is re-elected.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

