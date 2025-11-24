Wahlberg says it’s not if, but when a Las Vegas film and TV studio is built

A push to build “Hollywood 2.0” in Summerlin is not dead despite tax credits being sought for the project from the state not being approved for a third time by Nevada lawmakers, actor and Las Vegas resident Mark Wahlberg said.

Actor Mark Wahlberg talks to media on the roof of the Bellagio Fountain Club on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

A push to build “Hollywood 2.0” in Summerlin is not dead even though efforts to boost tax credits for the project from the state failed for a third time in the Nevada Legislature, actor and Las Vegas resident Mark Wahlberg said.

Assembly Bill 5, which proposed $95 million in transferable tax credits from the state, failed this month to obtain a majority vote of the state Senate in favor of the $1.8 billion project, dubbed Summerlin Studios, during a special session of the Legislature.

Wahlberg called the bill’s failure “very disappointing,” but he said the effort to bring a studio to Summerlin is not over.

“It is what it is,” Wahlberg told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Saturday at a Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix event at the Bellagio. “It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when. We’re going to keep going.”

Wahlberg has been a backer of bringing film and television studios to Las Vegas since moving to the valley a few years ago, with two previous attempts also failing in 2023 and last year.

With area leaders always looking at how to further diversify the Southern Nevada economy to not be as reliant on tourism, the A-list actor said the studio plan could help do just that.

“There’s too many talented people here, too much opportunity to bring in a new industry in this city and state,” Wahlberg said. “Obviously, everybody has got their own agenda, and we’ve got to open people’s eyes to know that you’re not giving this money away, you’re incentivizing the people to come here and spend lots of money.”

The bill would’ve required the spending of $1.8 billion in capital investment tied to the studio before the end of the 2039 fiscal year. Additionally, $4.5 billion in direct production spending would have been required over the 15-year of life for the program that would’ve expired in 2044.

Aside from the financial aspects of the proposed studio project, Wahlberg said the venture would create 10,000 new jobs in Southern Nevada instantly at one studio site.

Despite the being the third time the measure has failed to be approved by the Legislature, Wahlberg said the pursuit of the mixed-use project continues.

“We’ve got to wait it out now,” Wahlberg said. “We had the special session, and we’ve got to wait until next year and just keep plugging away.”

