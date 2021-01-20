Walgreens, Smith’s take COVID vaccine appointments for older Nevadans

Pharmacies in Nevada are beginning to take appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations for those 70 and older, according to the nonprofit Immunize Nevada.

People move along while in line to enter the Cashman Center for COVID-19 vaccinations operated by the Southern Nevada Health District and the Nevada National Guard on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

PFC Wendy Garcia passes out paperwork as people wait in line to enter the Cashman Center for COVID-19 vaccinations operated by the Southern Nevada Health District and the Nevada National Guard on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Both Smith’s and Walgreens will be vaccinating this age group in Clark County, according to nvcovidfighter.org, the website to which the state of Nevada directs the public to get information on COVID-19 vaccination.

The site lists the following link to make an appointment at Smith’s:

https://www.smithsfoodanddrug.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated

It lists this link to make an appointment at Walgreens:

https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19

“We’re encouraging people to check the sites frequently and also try nonpeak hours,” Heidi Parker, executive director of Immunize Nevada, said Wednesday morning.

A representative of the Southern Nevada Health District referred a reporter to the state for comment, saying that the program is overseen by the state.

A representative of the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services has not responded to an email Tuesday requesting an update on the pharmacy vaccination program for older Nevadans.

