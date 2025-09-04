Washoe County Commissioner launches bid for governor in Las Vegas

Washoe County Commissioner Chair Alexis Hill formally launched her campaign for governor. The Reno native has an uphill battle ahead of her.

Alexis Hill speaks to the media during a campaign kickoff press conference for governor Thursday morning in Las Vegas Sept. 4, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

A member of Alexis Hill’s staff records her remarks during a campaign kickoff press conference for governor in Las Vegas Sept. 4, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Washoe County Commission Chair Alexis Hill came to Las Vegas on Thursday with a “warning from the north.”

“Tax giveaways like what the State Legislature gave to Elon Musk to bring Tesla to Washoe County do not work, and as your governor, I will work to dismantle those,” she said.

The Democrat formally launched her bid for governor Thursday outside of the Las Vegas Brewing Company to a small crowd of less than a dozen people.

Ending ‘billionaire giveaways’

Ten years ago, the State Legislature “lured” Elon Musk to Washoe County, and she argues it has made the state worse. Roads are poor quality, child care is unattainable, and no one can afford housing, she said.

Hill promises to end “billionaire giveaways,” tax corporate property investments to ensure people are paying their fair share and temporarily cap rent increases. She argues that properly taxing corporations like Tesla and Amazon will allow the state to fix streets and fund schools.

“I am running because I am tired of our working families falling behind while billionaires enrich themselves on our state,” she said.

Born in Reno and raised in Sparks, Hill has worked for both the cities of Sparks and Reno and was elected to the Washoe County Commissioners in 2020. Hill attended Texas A&M University’s George H.W. Bush School of Public Policy and earned a master’s degree in public administration and public policy at the University of Nevada, according to her campaign website.

She is also chair of the Regional Transportation Commission in Washoe County and has worked at the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival and at the non-profit Kids & Horses.

An uphill battle

Hill has an uphill battle in front of her and is the underdog in the Democratic race for governor. Democratic leaders in Nevada have already backed her opponent, Attorney General Aaron Ford, who launched his campaign at the end of July and since then has raised $1.1 million, according to his campaign.

Her entry to the race signals a competitive Democratic primary in June 2026, with the winner hoping to defeat Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo in November 2026.

“I have been told that it is not my time to run for office and that I need to wait my turn,” Hill said.

She has also never been in the State Legislature and was only elected to local government, but she said her experience is an asset.

“I am closer to the people; I actually understand what our community members need,” Hill said. “I am more of a policy wonk, as you get to know me, than a bomb thrower, and I have been focused on solutions for my community instead of sound bites.”

The Reno native also starts with the disadvantage of being lesser known in the state’s most populous county, Clark County.

“I do not represent Las Vegas right now, but I love this part of our state,” she said. “I have been coming here my entire life, and I believe that Las Vegas is a world capital where the true American dream can happen.”

In response to her campaign launch, Ford’s campaign pointed to its statement regarding its fundraising numbers.

“Nevadans are looking for a Governor who understands the economic pressures people are facing and who has the experience to deliver real solutions,” said his campaign manager Zoë Kleinfeld in the statement. “They’re finding that in Aaron Ford. This campaign is about building a stronger, more inclusive economy where every Nevadan has the opportunity to succeed.

Hill argued her opponent may have a larger resume and may be a better manager of the status quo, but she is “offering a different way.”

“You’re going to be seeing a lot of me and get to know all of you, because I am committed to the state and believe in our future,” Hill said. “I am tired of being last, aren’t you? Nevadans deserve more. I want to fix our streets. I want to fund our schools, and I want to support our working families.”

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.