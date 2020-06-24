105°F
Weekdays are appointment only at DMV; walk-ins OK on Saturdays

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2020 - 2:04 pm
 

With state Department of Motor Vehicle locations accepting only those with appointments Monday-Friday, those who show up to wait in line do so at their own peril.

The DMV has tried to hammer home word of the appointment-only operation through media, social media, the agency’s website and on signs at the entrance to DMV offices. Still, based on the long lines seen during the first two weeks of reopening, many people are getting in line without an appointment, only to be signed up for an appointment for a later date and sent home.

“We have electronic highway signs from the Nevada Department of Transportation posted at the entrances to the parking lots at all four offices,” said Kevin Malone, DMV spokesman. “Each office also has various signs and sandwich boards. The staff and the security guards go out before 8 a.m. to walk the lines.”

Those who resist setting an appointment are in luck, as the DMV offices in Las Vegas and Reno will again be open on Saturdays and will again accept walk-in customers.

Saturday hours will be 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., down from the previous Saturday hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. DMV employees will stick around after doors close to complete other tasks.

“The staff will be on site after closing to take care of back office transactions,” Malone said.

Nevadans also should take note of the DMV focusing on motorists who can’t legally drive during the initial reopening.

Those who had a driver’s license renewal, a vehicle registration or any other time-sensitive document that lapsed during the closure have 90-day extensions. Those whose document expired between March 16 and June 16 will have 90 days from reopening to take care of their transaction. Those whose document falls within 30 days after June 16 have 60 days to complete their transactions.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

