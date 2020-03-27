Welfare, food stamp benefits extended 2 months for Nevadans

Benefits will be extended for Nevadans currently enrolled in Medicaid or food assistance programs, the Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services announced on Monday.

Redeterminations for benefits have been extended for at least two months on all Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and/or Medicaid cases that were scheduled to close April 1 or May 1, the agency said in a news release.

“The best way to stay informed about your case is to look online through Access Nevada,” Administrator Steve Fisher said in a news release. “We are confident that this extension will provide some breathing room for the people we serve.”

More information can be found at dwss.nv.gov.

