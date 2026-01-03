‘We’re not certain what’s going on right now’: Nevada’s Venezuelan community, elected officials react

In Las Vegas and throughout Nevada, members of the Venezuelan community as well as elected officials, leaders and other observers were reacting to the news that the United States had captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Alix Molina, the owner of Viva Las Arepas, a Venezuelan restaurant on Las Vegas Boulevard, said a Venezuelan restaurant on Las Vegas Boulevard, said she has "waited for a long time for something like this for my country, for the people of Venezuela." Molina was speaking on Jan. 3, 2026, in response to the U.S. capture and removal from power of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. (Bryan Horwath/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The line to order food is long as other customers dine in the Viva las Arepas Venezuelan restaurant on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

After the United States captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, President Donald Trump said Saturday that the U.S would “run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition.” In Las Vegas and throughout Nevada, members of the Venezuelan community as well as elected officials, leaders and other observers were reacting to the developments.

Here’s what they had to say:

“The truth is that we are on the one hand happy, but on the other hand sad because we still don’t have anything certain. We’re not certain what’s going on right now, so we just have to wait and see.”

— Manuel Moreno, 31, a Utah resident who is originally from Venezuela. Morena, who was visiting Las Vegas, was at Viva Las Arepas, a Venezuelan restaurant on Las Vegas Boulevard.

“I’ve waited for a long time for something like this for my country, for the people of Venezuela. We needed this help for all the Venezuelan people. I’m happy that (the president) was taken out of Venezuela. This is like a new dawn for Venezuela.”

— Alix Molina, owner of Viva Las Arepas

“The Trump administration broke our laws and endangered our troops for a strike that was not legitimately authorized, and that has no articulated or feasible plan for transition or stabilization going forward. Claiming the United States will ‘run’ Venezuela raises even more questions that demand an immediate briefing to Congress.”

— U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev.

“While Nicolas Maduro was an illegitimate and brutal dictator — and his ouster will be greeted with celebration by Venezuelans who were forced to endure horrific conditions under his regime — the Constitution is clear: only Congress has the power to declare war and authorize the use of military force in other nations, especially when there is no imminent threat to U.S. national security that requires immediate presidential action.”

— U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev.

“President Trump made a dangerous decision to bypass Congress with his actions in Venezuela, and so far he has offered no real details on plans for the future other than a vague assertion that the ‘United States will be running the country.’”

— U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.

