What bills have Gov. Lombardo signed into law?

Here is a running list of some notable bills the governor has signed.

The Nevada Legislature is wrapping up its 83rd session, and bills are starting to pile up on the governor’s desk.

As of Sunday afternoon, Gov. Joe Lombardo signed over 190 bills, and hundreds more have either passed both houses or are awaiting his approval.

Here’s a running list of some notable bills signed by the governor. The list will continue to be updated as more bills are signed, with the latest at the top.

Wrong-way driving now a misdemeanor

Assembly Bill 111, known as Jaya’s Law, will make wrong-way driving on a divided highway a misdemeanor rather than a civil infraction.

Sponsored by Assemblymember Brian Hibbetts, R-Las Vegas, the bill is named after a girl who was killed in a wrong-way crash on a Las Vegas highway in 2023. The goal of the bill is to curb wrong-way crashes by instilling a stricter penalty.

Database for victims of mass casualty

AB 50 aims to improve the reunification of victims of a mass casualty event and provide them with long-term support.

The idea stemmed from Clark County first responders who created a database after the Oct. 1, 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas to better track victims and reunite them with their families.

AB 50 requires hospitals to report into the database and inquire whether victims want to receive long-term support services.

Regional rail transit studies

Is a trip from Las Vegas to Reno by train possible in the future? The Legislature hopes to find out.

AB 256 directs the Legislative Commission to appoint a Regional Rail Transit Advisory Working Group to conduct an interim study relating to regional rail transit. The group will study the current state of regional rail transit and public and private entities that should be involved in development of rail transit.

They’ll have to submit an actionable plan for the development of regional rail transit in communities across the state.

The bill’s passage is the first of many steps the Legislature will have to take in a long-term project to bring regional rail transit to the state, according to Assemblymember Selena La Rue Hatch, one of the bill’s sponsors.

Live event ticket price transparency

Both houses of the Legislature unanimously approved Senate Bill 338, requiring businesses that sell live-event tickets to “clearly and conspicuously” display the maximum total price to the buyer before the transaction. Sellers can exclude governmental charges, shipping charges, and fees and charges for add-ons from the total price displayed.

SB 338 also includes requirements to include transparent refund policies from ticket providers and adds civil penalties.

The law codifies into Nevada’s statute a Federal Trade Commission rule announced in January, which took effect May 12. Nevada’s law becomes effective Oct. 1.

School phone use policies

Boards of trustees for school districts already have a policy on student phone use and possession on school property, but SB 444 requires the policy to include measures for disciplining students on a progressive scale based on the number of times a student uses a phone or other communication device.

The policy must also include placing certain limits on the use of electronic communication devices during class, including tablets and phones. Policies must be adopted no later than June 30, 2026.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

