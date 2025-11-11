What could be on the Nevada Legislature’s special session agenda?

As politicos prepare to reconvene as soon as Thursday, there remains a level of uncertainty about what exactly will be on the agenda until the official proclamation comes.

The Nevada Legislature flag flies above the Legislative Building in the final days of the 83rd session of the Legislature in Carson City on June 1, 2025. Gov. Joe Lombardo announced in early October that he intended to call the Legislature back for a special session. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada lawmakers are preparing to return to Carson City later this week to consider what Gov. Joe Lombardo considers “unfinished” business from the Legislature’s session earlier this year.

But what that could be has been less clear.

The Republican governor said on Oct. 6 that he planned to call a special legislative session later this year. As politicos prepare to reconvene as soon as Thursday, there remains a level of uncertainty about what exactly will be on the agenda until an official proclamation is released.

“As soon as the timeline and agenda are finalized by the Governor, we will share,” a spokesperson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Monday afternoon. The governor’s press office did not respond to inquiries Tuesday morning.

Here are some possible subjects:

— Crime reform: Lombardo, the former Clark County sheriff, may have been referring to his signature bill addressing crime when talking about unfinished business. A bill to strengthen penalties against some crimes, such as DUIs resulting in death and retail theft, was expected to pass at the end of the regular lawmaking session in June, but did not get its final votes before adjournment. The revived legislation may also include a controversial court program aimed at offenders on the Strip.

— A film tax credit program expansion: A transferable tax credit program for film and TV production could be significantly expanded to help draw a film studio campus to Southern Nevada. Construction trade unions and Hollywood production companies hope to revive the bill that would create the Summerlin Studios project. It passed out of the Assembly 22-20 during the regular session but was not considered in the Senate before adjournment.

— Health care changes: Another one of Lombardo’s signature legislation that died in the final minutes of the regular session could be on the ballot. A bill to reform various elements of the health care industry in the state was considered, but did not receive its last procedural vote to be sent to the governor’s desk before adjournment.

— And others: Still other topics have been floated as possible subjects of legislation during the special session. That includes cybersecurity reform for the state — which received renewed attention after the state was subject to a ransomware attack discovered in August — and funding to support Nevadans on food assistance programs. Senate Democrats proposed the state to create its own version of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, because of the legal back-and-forths affecting funding releases during the federal government shutdown.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.