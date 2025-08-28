85°F
What DMV services are available in 4th day of ransomware attack?

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles offices remain closed for the fourth day as a result of the ...
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles offices remain closed for the fourth day as a result of the ransomware attack discovered earlier this week. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2025 - 9:32 am
 

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles offices remain closed for the fourth day as a result of the ransomware attack discovered earlier this week.

The closure includes AAA offices, and county and city partnerships, the DMV posted Thursday morning on X.

Some services at the DMV are still available, including Rapid Registration for first-time vehicle registration and Turbo Titles that allow people to apply for a new or duplicate title online. The DMV’s website is also back online.

Drivers’ tests are also continuing, and the department is waiving late fees or penalties due to the closure, according to Tonya Laney, director of the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles.

The department is also asking law enforcement agencies for leniency for individuals with expiring registrations or drivers licenses during the outage, Laney said Wednesday.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

