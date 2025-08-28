What DMV services are available in 4th day of ransomware attack?

Some services remain available, such as drivers’ tests and Rapid Registration, and late fees caused by DMV delays are being waived.

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles offices remain closed for the fourth day as a result of the ransomware attack discovered earlier this week.

The closure includes AAA offices, and county and city partnerships, the DMV posted Thursday morning on X.

All offices are closed on August 28, 2025 due to the statewide outage. This includes AAA offices, County and City Partnerships (DMV transactions only). pic.twitter.com/PES06lPpP4 — Nevada DMV (@NevadaDMV) August 27, 2025

Some services at the DMV are still available, including Rapid Registration for first-time vehicle registration and Turbo Titles that allow people to apply for a new or duplicate title online. The DMV’s website is also back online.

Drivers’ tests are also continuing, and the department is waiving late fees or penalties due to the closure, according to Tonya Laney, director of the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles.

The department is also asking law enforcement agencies for leniency for individuals with expiring registrations or drivers licenses during the outage, Laney said Wednesday.

