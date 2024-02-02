What should voters do if they never receive a mail ballot?

Were you expecting a ballot in the mail and didn’t receive one? Here’s what you can do.

With the primary, it’s important to keep in mind that the sample ballot goes to all active registered voters, but the actual mail ballot packet just goes to Democratic or Republican voters, according to Lorena Portillo, Clark County’s registrar of voters.

A registered nonpartisan, for instance, will not receive a mail ballot packet for the primary.

If you’re a registered Democrat or Republican, Portillo recommends you call the Clark County hotline at 702-455-VOTE, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

“We want the voter to feel comfortable and be able to participate during either early voting or on Election Day,” Portillo said. “So if they didn’t receive their materials, we want to know. If they can call us we’d be happy to help.”

You can also make sure the address your election department has on file is correct and ensure you didn’t opt out of getting a ballot by checking your voter registration information on the secretary of state’s website. You’ll have to enter your name, birthday, and either your driver’s license number of the last four digits of your social security number.

If you didn’t receive a mail ballot because you recently moved and the ballot was sent to an old address, the county can replace or grant a new ballot 14 days prior to Election Day, Portillo said. The election department can spoil, or cancel, the original mail ballot that was sent and issue a new one, Portillo said. If someone tries to submit a canceled or spoiled mail ballot, the county’s voter register database will challenge it, Portillo said.

