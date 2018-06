Review-Journal state government and politics reporter Ramona Giwargis sits down with Assistant City Editor, Rob Johnson to provide a preview into the primary election.

Primary races that will set up highly anticipated matchups — like the one between incumbent Republican Sen. Dean Heller and Democratic challenger Jacky Rosen — will play out tonight as votes are counted.

