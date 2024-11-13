When must campaign signs be removed after an election?

Depending on the city and where the sign is located, political signs must be removed between 15 and 30 days after an election.

Helen Oseguera, a Republican candidate for Clark County Assessor, with campaign signs and information just past the distance marker on Election Day at Desert Breeze Community Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The election is over, and that means an end to political ads and the many campaign signs that clutter roadsides. Signs must be removed after an election — but exactly when depends on where the sign is posted.

In both Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, all political signs must be removed within 15 days after the election to which they pertain, according to the city’s requirements.

Who’s responsible for removing them? That would be the candidate and its campaign responsible for distributing the signs. If a sign isn’t removed in Las Vegas within 15 days, the city will send a written notice to the candidate; and after five days, the city might remove and dispose of the sign. The city of Las Vegas will certify the removal and may charge the candidate for the city’s cost for the removal. Those payments must be made within 30 days after receipt of the statement of charges.

In Henderson, the city does not regulate the length of time a campaign sign can be posted, but it requests that campaign sign owners refrain from leaving signs posted after the general election is over, according to a city spokesperson. Temporary signs in the public right of way are removed by the city after about 30 days.

For areas in unincorporated Clark County, like Enterprise and Spring Valley, all signs placed on private property require a permit, the time limit for which is two years. Signs must be removed immediately after the sign permit expires, according to Clark County’s website.

Political signs must be removed from private property within 660 feet of state roads no later than 30 days after an election, according to state law. State roads include Lake Mead Boulevard and Eastern Avenue.

There are different rules for primary elections. Signs that support a candidate who loses a primary election, or wins a nonpartisan race in a primary election with more than 50 percent of the vote, must be removed within 15 days after the primary election in Las Vegas.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.