White House assails Nevada Rep. Susie Lee for impeachment support

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2019 - 8:49 am
 

WASHINGTON — The White House on Tuesday called out Democrat Rep. Susie Lee of Nevada for announcing her decision to vote in favor of impeachment.

In a statement, White House Deputy Press Secretary Steven Groves, said that Lee “said she would fight for better health care and increase economic opportunities for Nevadans, yet she has locked arms with Nancy Pelosi and unhinged Democrats in their baseless support for impeachment. While Lee is beholden to Pelosi and the D.C. swamp, President (Donald) Trump will not stop fighting for what matters most to all Nevadans — securing our southern border, better trade deals and growing our economy.”

Lee announced her decision to vote in favor of impeaching Trump on Friday.

“I took an oath of office to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” Lee said in a statement. “This is a solemn decision. I end with this: Democracies live and die by the integrity of our elections.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or at 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.

THE LATEST