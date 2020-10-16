Who runs Nevada’s elections? Here’s 2 of them.

Review-Journal political editor Steve Sebelius talks with two Nevada election officials about the upcoming general election on Nov. 3.

Clark County election workers set up voting booths at the Cora Coleman Senior Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Wayne Thorley, Deputy Secretary of State for Elections in Nevada, and Joe Gloria, Clark County’s Registrar of Voters, discuss the plans for this year’s elections, including voting by mail, early voting and safety measures at the in-person polling places.

