86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Nevada

Who runs Nevada’s elections? Here’s 2 of them.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2020 - 4:36 pm
 

Review-Journal political editor Steve Sebelius talks with two Nevada election officials about the upcoming general election on Nov. 3.

Wayne Thorley, Deputy Secretary of State for Elections in Nevada, and Joe Gloria, Clark County’s Registrar of Voters, discuss the plans for this year’s elections, including voting by mail, early voting and safety measures at the in-person polling places.

For more information on elections and voting:

Review-Journal’s Voter Guide 2020

FAQ: Everything you need to know about the November election

6 things you need to know about early voting

Problems voting at the polls? We want to know about it

Review-Journal endorsements

Candidate debates (videos)

Conversations with candidates (videos)

More election and political news

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Trump’s weekly $300 boost coming to jobless this month
Trump’s weekly $300 boost coming to jobless this month
2
Mail carrier, others charged over fraudulent jobless claims
Mail carrier, others charged over fraudulent jobless claims
3
This man got 16 debit cards for jobless benefits. Except he’s employed.
This man got 16 debit cards for jobless benefits. Except he’s employed.
4
Nevada cracking down on over 200K potentially fraudulent PUA claims
Nevada cracking down on over 200K potentially fraudulent PUA claims
5
President Trump to hold Nevada rally on Sunday
President Trump to hold Nevada rally on Sunday
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Clark County fireman Eddie Galaz, left, and Nevada National Guard Sgt. combat medic Steve Sanso ...
Nevada warned not to use Chinese COVID tests
By Jon Gambrell and Michelle L. Price The Associated Press

U.S. diplomats and security officials privately warned the state of Nevada not to use Chinese-made coronavirus test kits donated by the United Arab Emirates.