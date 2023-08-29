Who your representatives are and how to contact them

Need to get a hold of your U.S. senator or representative? Call them.

The U.S. Capitol Building looms behind flags on the National Mall in Washington Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

Outside of voting, contacting your representatives about issues that matter to you is one of the ways you can get engaged in the issues that matter to you as a citizen.

You can voice your concerns about a proposed bill, for instance, or express a complaint about an issue happening in your area.

Here’s who your U.S. politicians are and how to contact them.

Your senators

Nevada’s two senators are Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, each of whom have offices in both Northern and Southern Nevada, as well as a Washington, D.C., office.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto

Las Vegas office: 702-388-5020

Reno office: 775-686-5750

Washington, D.C., office: 202-224-3542

Rural Mobile Office: 775-225-1457

Website: https://www.cortezmasto.senate.gov/

Sen. Jacky Rosen

Las Vegas: 702-388-0205

Reno: 775-337-0110

Washington, D.C.: 202-224-6244

Website: https://www.rosen.senate.gov/

Your U.S. House of Representatives

Nevada has four representatives in the House. If you live in Northern Nevada, your representative is Rep. Mark Amodei.

But in Southern Nevada, it gets a little trickier.

You can find out who your representative is by visiting the United States House of Representatives’ “Find Your Representative” page and it will determine who your congressperson is based on your ZIP code.

Rep. Dina Titus covers the southeast portion of Nevada, including the Henderson area. Rep. Susie Lee covers the western portion of Las Vegas, while Rep. Steven Horsford covers the North Las Vegas area all the way to the middle part of the state, slightly southeast of Carson City.

Clark County also has a map that shows each representative’s district.

Mark Amodei (2nd Congressional District)

Reno office: 775-686-5760

Washington, D.C., office: 202-225-6155

Website: https://amodei.house.gov/

Dina Titus (1st Congressional District)

Las Vegas office: 702-220-9823

Washington, D.C., office: 202-225-5965

Website: https://titus.house.gov/

Steven Horsford (4th Congressional District)

North Las Vegas office: 702-963-9360

Washington D.C. office: 202-225-9864

Website: https://horsford.house.gov/

Susie Lee (3rd Congressional District)

Las Vegas office: 702-963-9336

Washington, D.C. ,office: 202-225-3252

Website: https://susielee.house.gov/contact/offices

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.