Who your representatives are and how to contact them
Need to get a hold of your U.S. senator or representative? Call them.
Outside of voting, contacting your representatives about issues that matter to you is one of the ways you can get engaged in the issues that matter to you as a citizen.
You can voice your concerns about a proposed bill, for instance, or express a complaint about an issue happening in your area.
Here’s who your U.S. politicians are and how to contact them.
Your senators
Nevada’s two senators are Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, each of whom have offices in both Northern and Southern Nevada, as well as a Washington, D.C., office.
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto
Las Vegas office: 702-388-5020
Reno office: 775-686-5750
Washington, D.C., office: 202-224-3542
Rural Mobile Office: 775-225-1457
Website: https://www.cortezmasto.senate.gov/
Sen. Jacky Rosen
Las Vegas: 702-388-0205
Reno: 775-337-0110
Washington, D.C.: 202-224-6244
Website: https://www.rosen.senate.gov/
Your U.S. House of Representatives
Nevada has four representatives in the House. If you live in Northern Nevada, your representative is Rep. Mark Amodei.
But in Southern Nevada, it gets a little trickier.
You can find out who your representative is by visiting the United States House of Representatives’ “Find Your Representative” page and it will determine who your congressperson is based on your ZIP code.
Rep. Dina Titus covers the southeast portion of Nevada, including the Henderson area. Rep. Susie Lee covers the western portion of Las Vegas, while Rep. Steven Horsford covers the North Las Vegas area all the way to the middle part of the state, slightly southeast of Carson City.
Clark County also has a map that shows each representative’s district.
Mark Amodei (2nd Congressional District)
Reno office: 775-686-5760
Washington, D.C., office: 202-225-6155
Website: https://amodei.house.gov/
Dina Titus (1st Congressional District)
Las Vegas office: 702-220-9823
Washington, D.C., office: 202-225-5965
Website: https://titus.house.gov/
Steven Horsford (4th Congressional District)
North Las Vegas office: 702-963-9360
Washington D.C. office: 202-225-9864
Website: https://horsford.house.gov/
Susie Lee (3rd Congressional District)
Las Vegas office: 702-963-9336
Washington, D.C. ,office: 202-225-3252
Website: https://susielee.house.gov/contact/offices
