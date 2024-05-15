78°F
Who’s who in the Nevada 4th Congressional District race?

David Flippo, left, and John Lee. (Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2024 - 9:08 am
 

Three Republicans are battling it out in Nevada’s 4th Congressional District represented by Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford, who also faces one primary challenger.

Former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee; David Flippo, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel and a financial adviser in Las Vegas; and Bruce Frazey, a business owner and accountant, are battling it out for the Republican nomination June 11.

Lee, a former Nevada legislator, previously ran for governor in 2022 after switching his party from Democrat to Republican. He lost in the primary to now-Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo, coming in fourth.

Flippo served as a combat commander in charge of about 1,000 airmen and established three operating bases in Iraq. In 2022, he ran for Assembly District 37 but lost the Republican primary to Jacob Deaville by about 1,300 votes.

Horsford has represented Nevada’s 4th Congressional District since 2019. He also held the seat from 2013 to 2015. Last year Horsford became chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Horsford faces one Democratic primary challenger: Deshan Levy Shultz, a political newcomer who has centered his campaign on affordable housing.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

