Wynn Las Vegas hotel guest allegedly committed unemployment fraud

A Wynn Las Vegas hotel guest was caught shipping a package containing several unemployment insurance benefit cards issued by Nevada’s employment office.

Wynn Resorts (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A compliant filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Nevada on Wednesday alleges that Alan Ray used the hotel’s business center to ship the stolen cards to an address in Houston, Texas.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

