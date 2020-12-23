52°F
Wynn Las Vegas hotel guest allegedly committed unemployment fraud

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 23, 2020 - 2:28 pm
 
Wynn Resorts (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A Wynn Las Vegas hotel guest was caught shipping a package containing several unemployment insurance benefit cards issued by Nevada’s employment office.

A compliant filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Nevada on Wednesday alleges that Alan Ray used the hotel’s business center to ship the stolen cards to an address in Houston, Texas.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

