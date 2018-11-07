‘Yes’ on medical patient tax breaks ahead in Nevada early results

Medical patients will get a tax break if the early voting trend on Question 4 continues.

(Getty Images)

Medical patients will get a tax break if the early voting trend on Question 4 continues.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, 60.7 percent of voters were supporting the so-called Medical Patient Tax Relief Act measure.

The exemption is part of a constitutional amendment that would remove the sales tax on prescribed medical devices, including oxygen delivery equipment and items such as wheelchairs.

A Senate bill that died in the Assembly in 2015 over fears of the financial effect of the measure spurred an initiative that was approved by voters with 72 percent of the vote in 2016.

Opponents of the measure have had similar concerns to those noted in opposition to the so-called “Pink Tax” on feminine hygiene products — that the exemption represented unsound public taxation policy.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.