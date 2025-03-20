Nevadans may face hurdles as Social Security strengthens ID checks

The SSA said it will require in-person identity checks for new and existing recipients. Some worry the change will add obstacles for Nevada’s elderly.

The Social Security Administration will increase security measures by implementing stronger identity verification procedures for those who seek services, the agency announced Tuesday.

Beginning March 31, the administration will enforce online digital identity proofing and in-person identity proofing, the agency announced in a Tuesday statement.

Individuals who cannot use the agency’s online services can start a benefits claim over the phone, but the claim cannot be completed until the person’s identity is confirmed in person, the administration said in the statement.

The Social Security Administration recommends calling to request an in-person appointment at 1-800-772-1213.

Nearly all agency employees were recently required to work in the office five days a week to ensure maximum staffing is available to support the in-person identity proofing requirement, the agency said. The agency also announced that it will expedite processing direct deposit change requests to one business day rather than 30 days.

“Americans deserve to have their Social Security records protected with the utmost integrity and vigilance,” said Lee Dudek, acting commissioner of Social Security, in a statement. “For far too long, the agency has used antiquated methods for proving identity. Social Security can better protect Americans while expediting service.”

The decision was met with pushback from retiree advocates who say it will create hurdles for older Americans who have mobility challenges and limited transportation options.

“In Nevada, some residents must travel as far as 300 miles and up to four hours to reach the nearest SSA office,” said AARP State Director Maria Moore in a Wednesday statement.

Nevada has four Social Security Administration field offices, which are located in Henderson, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Reno, and one resident station in Elko. Fifteen counties do not have Social Security Administration offices, according to SSN-Check.org.

Residents of Storey County, which has the highest per capita percentage of older adults, drive approximately 45 minutes to the Reno office.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

