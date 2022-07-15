84°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Politics and Government

Nevada’s 2nd services center for child care providers opens

By Taylor R. Avery Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2022 - 7:49 pm
 
Gov. Steve Sisolak hangs out with Robert Lamoth-Nix, 5, at the College of Southern Nevada&#x201 ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak hangs out with Robert Lamoth-Nix, 5, at the College of Southern Nevada’s Early Childhood Education Lab School in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Sisolak toured the facilities after event to launch the Nevada Child Care Fund that will give money to qualifying families to help pay for child care. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Gov. Steve Sisolak and other community leaders Thursday announced the opening in Reno of the state’s second “one stop shop” of resources and information for child care providers.

The opening of the Nevada Strong Start Child Care Services Center, which aims to provide child care resources and aid to providers and families in one location, was lauded by the governor as the “next step” in continuing the state’s support for child care services.

“While we’re committed to helping families access child care, we know we’ve got to help our child care providers get connected to the resources and opportunities that they need to start up and to grow,” Sisolak said at the event.

The governor was joined by Assemblywoman Sarah Peters, D-Reno, and representatives from the offices of U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen and Rep. Mark Amodei.

Marty Elquist, department director of The Children’s Cabinet, a nonprofit organization that helped coordinate the center, said it will help take pressure off of the provider workforce, she said.

“Our workforce is under a lot of strain right now. It’s incredibly difficult to care for children, and our providers don’t earn a livable wage. So anything we can do to take any burden off our providers, to make their jobs easier, to give them one place to go instead of hunting around to 15, it’s going to help them stay in the field and that means consistency with the children they care for,” Elquist said.

The center’s first location opened in Las Vegas this year, and it provides financial assistance options, child care subsidy aid, licensing help and other resources.

The Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services provides funding for the centers through federal funds from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Act. The planning, development and launch of the centers cost more than $1.5 million. It will cost an additional $1.9 million to support the centers over the next fiscal year, July 1 until June 30, 2023, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

Last week, the governor announced a $50 million investment to expand a program that helps low-income families with the cost of state-subsidized child care programs, funded by American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

Sisolak said he would work with the Legislature on ensuring funding for the programs after federal funds run out. The next session of the Legislature convenes in February.

In Nevada, care for a 4-year-old can cost $754 a month on average. That figure jumps up for infant care, which can cost $951 a month on average, according to the Economic Policy Institute.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Low-income Las Vegas renters would get help under bill
Low-income Las Vegas renters would get help under bill
2
Bill would remove Nevada senator’s name from fountain
Bill would remove Nevada senator’s name from fountain
3
Character witnesses testify for WNBA star Brittney Griner
Character witnesses testify for WNBA star Brittney Griner
4
Cortez Masto abortion rights bill blocked in Senate
Cortez Masto abortion rights bill blocked in Senate
5
’Alarming’ trend continues as Vegas heat deaths hit decade peak in 2021
’Alarming’ trend continues as Vegas heat deaths hit decade peak in 2021
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks to students at Caughlin Ranch Elementary School in Reno, Nevada on Ju ...
Sisolak talks with students about climate change, fires
By Taylor R. Avery / RJ

Gov. Steve Sisolak was joined by members of a Reno student climate action club Wednesday as he launched a new effort meant to inform Nevadans about the effects of climate change.

 
US inflation reached new 40-year high in June
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

Surging prices for gas, food and rent catapulted U.S. inflation to a new four-decade peak in June.

Former President Donald Trump speaks as he campaigns for former Nevada Attorney General Adam La ...
Police stats show Las Vegas no ‘cesspool of crime’
By Colton Lochhead and Nick Robertson / RJ

Although former President Donald Trump declared Las Vegas a “cesspool of crime” during a speech Friday, Metropolitan Police Department stats show crime is mostly down over the last seven years.