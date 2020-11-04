Nevada’s 6 electoral votes may determine Trump-Biden race

Former Vice President Joe Biden stood 22 electoral votes from winning the presidency on Wednesday with seven states, including Nevada, yet to be called.

The Historic Fifth Street School polling station is seen nearing the station's closing time, in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Former Vice President Joe Biden stood 22 electoral votes from winning the presidency on Wednesday. Seven states haven’t been called but only six are really in play, and only three of those could put Biden over the top and on the way to the White House.

One of them is Nevada.

With Wisconsin called for Biden at midday Wednesday, the Democrat stood at 248 electoral votes to President Donald Trump’s 214. Eyes turned to Michigan and its 16 electoral votes. Biden led there by 1.1 percentage points at midday, about 61,000 votes, with 280,000 votes still outstanding. Some media outlets called it for Biden, though not the Associated Press.

Taking Michigan would give Biden 264 electoral votes, six short of the 270 needed to win. With 1.4 million ballots outstanding, Pennsylvania, where Biden is trailing but still favored, won’t finish its count for days.

That leads to Nevada, whose six votes could clinch victory for Biden. The Silver State will be tabulating ballots for days, but its outcome almost certainly will be known before Pennsylvania’s.

When the counting stopped early Wednesday morning, Biden led Trump in Nevada by 7,600 votes out of nearly 1.2 million tabulated, or 49.3 percent to 48.7 percent. The state has tens of thousands of votes still to count from mail-ins and provisional ballots, the majority of which are likely to skew to Democrats and Biden.

Given the numbers and the likely trends, it’s possible that the state could get called for Biden when it next releases updated returns. The next update will come Thursday at 9 a.m. at the latest. If Michigan has been called by then, Nevada would send Biden to victory.

There is another scenario: Georgia, like Michigan, has 16 electoral votes. Trump on Wednesday led the state by 78,000 votes with 360,000 outstanding, mostly from the heavily Democratic metro Atlanta area. There are enough ballots outstanding, and Biden’s margins in the outstanding counties have been strong enough, for the lead to change. It’s an if-and-when question as to whether Georgia’s final count swings to Biden. The Nevada scenario is more plausible.

Here’s where the last uncalled states stand as of Wednesday afternoon:

Arizona: Biden up by 93,000 votes, three percentage points, 86 percent counted.

Georgia: Trump up by 78,000 votes, 1.6 percentage points, 93 percent counted.

Michigan: Biden up by 61,000 votes, 1.1 percentage points, 97 percent counted.

Nevada: Biden up by 7,600 votes, 0.6 percentage point, 86 percent counted.

North Carolina: Trump up by 77,000 votes, 1.4 percentage points, 95 percent counted.

Pennsylvania: Trump up by 350,000 votes, 6 percentage points, 84 percent counted.

Alaska: Trump up by 52,000 votes, 30 percentage points, 56 percent counted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

