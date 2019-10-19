75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Politics and Government

Nevada’s Dina Titus slams ‘corrupt’ Trump over G-7 summit plan

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 19, 2019 - 3:55 pm
 

WASHINGTON — It’s not just Nevada Democratic Rep. Dina Titus screaming about wrongdoing, Republicans are wincing over President Donald Trump’s decision to hold a summit with foreign leaders at his resort.

The president owns Trump National Doral Miami, a sprawling golf complex that is part of the president’s landholdings he continues to control after failing to cut financial ties to The Trump Organization after being elected.

Records show Doral has been losing revenue, and Trump’s decision to hold the Group of Seven summit there in June would be a financial shot in the arm for the flailing Florida complex, at U.S. taxpayer expense.

“The only logical conclusion is that President Trump is proud to be the most corrupt, lawless president in modern American history,” Titus said.

Titus is chairwoman of a congressional panel looking into the Trump’s landholdings and violations of the emoluments clause of the Constitution, which prohibits a president from accepting payments from foreign governments or profiting from other governments beyond the annual salary of the office.

Even Republicans backed away from defending the president on the decision, announced by acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney on Thursday, that the Trump property would play host to the G-7 summit.

Trump touted his resort this year as a possible location for a summit with world leaders, and Mulvaney said a decision to hold G-7 at Doral came after looking at other U.S. locations in others states, including Hawaii.

After a thorough search, Mulvaney said, “Doral was by far and away — far and away — the best facility for this meeting.”

The White House said G-7 accommodations at Doral would be billed to participating governments “at cost,” and the president’s company would only charge taxpayers to cover the resort’s costs for security and other services required to protect conduct high-level meetings.

Republicans winced.

“Holding the G-7 at a Trump property is one of the most foolish, unseemly things the WH could do,” Ari Fleischer, a former White House press secretary under President George W. Bush, wrote on Twitter. “The president enjoys waving red flags in front of bulls, but this fight isn’t worth it.”

Several Republican lawmakers softened their criticism, but said the president should follow the cannon that elected officials should avoid the appearance of impropriety, if nothing else.

Investigations underway

House Democrats are moving forward with a nonbinding resolution to be taken up Tuesday to condemn Trump for his decision to accept foreign government emoluments without the consent of Congress.

Meanwhile, the House is investigating whether Trump violated the emoluments clause by profiting from his lease of the Old Post Office, which is government property, and the location of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

A House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee investigation into the president’s arrangement with the General Services Administration, which handles government leases, is underway.

The Justice Department is representing the president in legal proceedings to stop the probe and a lawsuit filed by the attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia.

A Justice Department spokeswoman has called the congressional investigation “another impractical attempt to distract the president from his official duties.”

The investigation is being headed by Chairman Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., and Titus, the chairwoman of the subcommittee on public buildings.

“This casual corruption is happening in plain sight, including in his own backyard at the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue,” Titus said. “While the president has refused to uphold his obligations under the Constitution, members of Congress must uphold ours.”

Another investigation into possible violations of the emoluments clause is being conducted by the House Judiciary Committee, which is reviewing U.S. military’s use of Trump’s golf resort in Scotland.

Vice President Mike Pence recently used the Scotland hotel during an overseas trip at the behest of the president.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - Video
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - Video
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks to supporters during a cam ...
Bernie Sanders tells supporters he’s back at NYC rally
By Steve Peoples the Associated Press

Storming past questions about his health, Bernie Sanders vowed that he’s “more ready than ever” to fight for a political revolution — with a little help from new friends — at a rally Saturday that drew thousands to a New York City park.

President Donald Trump waves after stepping off Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House ...
Europe now willing to take IS prisoners in Syria, Trump says
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

Claiming new progress against Islamic State extremists in Syria, President Donald Trump said Friday that some European nations are now willing to take responsibility for detained IS fighters who are from their countries.

White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney announces that the G7 will be held at Trump National D ...
White House admission on link of Ukraine aid, Biden probe brings fallout
By Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick The Associated Press

White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney’s initial remarks, made during a rare appearance by an administration official in the White House briefing room, spun open a new phase of the impeachment inquiry.