111°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Politics and Government

Nevada’s senators back bipartisan Air America benefits

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2020 - 1:26 pm
 

WASHINGTON — Forty-five years ago, UPI photographer Hubert Van Es snapped the iconic picture of Air America pilots conducting a helicopter evacuation from a Saigon rooftop. It marked the end of the Vietnam War.

The event also signalled the end of Air America, a covert airline that served as a front for the Central Intelligence Agency carrying supplies to Southeast Asia and performing rescue operations.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., filed a bill Friday to enhance pensions for about 390 former employees and 80 widows who never received full credit for serving their country during a war and conducting missions that claimed the lives of 286 people in the line of duty.

“The brave men and women employed by Air America who conducted covert operations during the Cold War, Korean War, and Vietnam War were critical to U.S. efforts,” Rubio said in a statement.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., a co-sponsor, said the bill would “provide long-overdue recognition and retirement benefits to the brave men and women who flew for Air America.”

It’s been a decades-long fight to get the recognition, according to Maureen Ebersole of San Francisco, the daughter of the former general counsel of Air America and one of many volunteers lobbying Congress on behalf of the former airline workers.

Indeed. The cause was first taken up by former Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., in 2007, who along with then-Rep. Shelley Berkley, D-Nev., filed legislation in the House and Senate. The bills foundered and died due to Office of Personnel Management regulations.

Other bills sponsored by Reid to change the regulations and backed by former Sens. Dean Heller, R-Nev., Daniel Inouye, D-Hawaii, and the late Sen. Ted Stevens, R-Alaska, also failed.

Bipartisan support

Rubio, the acting chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, has rewritten the legislation and has garnered large bipartisan support in the Senate where he hopes the legislation can pass.

He said the heads of the CIA and the personnel management office conclude that enhancing the benefits to former Air America employees is now warranted.

His co-sponsors include both Nevada Democrats Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, as well as Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Some of the former employees of Air America retired to Nevada and Las Vegas.

“The employees of Air America flew critical and dangerous missions in combat zones in Vietnam and Southeast Asia, and it is long past time they receive the federal retirement benefits they deserve,” Cortez Masto said.

Cortez Masto said she would urge her colleagues to “quickly pass this important bill.”

“The contributions Air America members made in the Asia Pacific theater over several decades helped ensure the transportation of American equipment and personnel during times of combat,” Rosen said.

She said “supporting these individuals who worked behind the scenes for the U.S. government is a small part of the debt of gratitude we owe our Air Americans.”

Secret airline

For years the CIA denied involvement with Air America, even though it was a well known secret that the airline was used for covert operations in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, and for shuttling supplies to Southeast Asia.

The airline was used by the CIA from 1950 to 1976.

Since 2009, declassification of CIA documents show Air America workers were employees of the federal government at the time of their service and are therefore entitled to federal retirement credit, Rubio said.

Although the cost of enhancing the civil service pension benefits was often raised as an obstacle, a recent estimate by the Congressional Budget Office was about $40 million over 10 years.

In recent years, the Air America Association has held yearly reunions. They held a reunion in 2005 in Reno, although this year’s event in San Antonio was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, association members have remained steadfast in their efforts on Capitol Hill.

When Reid first took up the cause for enhanced benefits for the Air America workers there were an estimated 500 former employees.

That number has now dropped to fewer than 400 people.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-0379. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Last $600 federal weekly payment still delayed in Nevada
Last $600 federal weekly payment still delayed in Nevada
2
Nevada adds more than 1K new COVID-19 cases as death toll tops 800
Nevada adds more than 1K new COVID-19 cases as death toll tops 800
3
Las Vegas bars 3 groups from sports fields for violating coronavirus rules
Las Vegas bars 3 groups from sports fields for violating coronavirus rules
4
$200M settlement announced over bankrupt Tonopah solar project
$200M settlement announced over bankrupt Tonopah solar project
5
Despite Tuesday’s court-ordered deadline, PUA payments still delayed
Despite Tuesday’s court-ordered deadline, PUA payments still delayed
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Sisolak: Bars in four counties to stay closed - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said bars in four counties, including Clark County, will remain closed to help fight COVID-19. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
COVID-19 case reported at Legislature's special session - Video
A person who was inside the Nevada Legislature Building has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes said Friday, July 10. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump Pushing for Reopening Schools and In-Person Learning - Video
Donald Trump launched an effort on Wednesday to reopen schools across the United States with in-person learning.
Special session to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawmakers to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Democratic leaders resign
Several key Clark County Democratic Party leaders have resigned as progressive leadership has swelled in recent months.
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, arri ...
Fauci: Any crowd without masks is virus risk
The Associated Press

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio repeatedly pressed the top health official on whether protests in Portland and other cities against police brutality and racial discrimination should be curbed to stop the virus spread.