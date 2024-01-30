Nevada’s six Republican ‘fake electors’ call for their case to be dismissed

Attorneys for the six Republican electors who were indicted by a grand jury in December said the case should be dismissed because the alleged crimes did not take place in Clark County.

Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald speaks and introduces to the stage Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump during a caucus rally at Big League Dreams on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas.

The lawyers for Nevada’s so-called fake electors filed multiple motions Monday, including one to dismiss the case.

Six Republicans were indicted by a grand jury in Clark County District Court in December and charged with offering a false instrument for filing and uttering forged instruments as a result of submitting fake elector documents declaring Donald Trump the winner of the Silver State.

The six Nevadans who were charged — and pleaded not guilty — are Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald, Clark County Republican Party Chairman Jesse Law, Republican National Committeeman Jim DeGraffenreid, Nevada GOP Vice Chairman Jim Hindle III, Shawn Meehan and Eileen Rice.

After the 2020 election, the six electors gathered outside of the Nevada Legislature building in Carson City to sign the certificates giving the state’s electoral votes to Trump — even though Joe Biden won the Silver State by more than 30,000 votes. That certificate was sent to the president of the Senate, the archivist of the U.S., the Nevada secretary of state and the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada, according to the office of the attorney general.

On Monday, their attorneys argued the case should be dismissed, claiming the grand jury lacked jurisdiction, as the activities took place wholly in other counties.

The attorney general’s office declined to comment Tuesday, citing the pending litigation.

Rice, for example, is a resident of Douglas County, and in December 2020, she and the other defendants met in Carson City and sent the documents from Douglas County, according to the motion.

“Because the alleged offenses here occurred in either Carson City (where the documents were executed) or in Douglas County (where the documents were mailed), the offenses are triable only within one of those two judicial districts pursuant to Nevada’s venue statute,” the lawyers argued.

They argued that the defendants are entitled to a jury pool from the location where the offense allegedly took place, either Carson City or Douglas County.

“Instead, the charges are an effort to harshly punish defendants by trying to fit a square peg in a round hole,” the lawyers wrote in a memorandum filed Monday.

They argue that the state failed to provide sufficient evidence that showed the electors knowingly filed false documents and that there is a lack of evidence of the “requisite intent to defraud.”

They say the document is genuine because the signatures are genuine.

“There is a distinction between offering a forged document and offering a genuine document that contains false information and the latter is not ‘forgery,’” the lawyers wrote.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com.