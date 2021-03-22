New health and human services secretary to visit Nevada
WASHINGTON — Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra will make his first trip to Nevada as a Cabinet member to tour a health center and hold a roundtable with Gov. Steve Sisolak in Carson City on Tuesday.
Becerra, recently confirmed by the Senate to head the department that oversees health care, is traveling to Nevada as part of the “Help Is Here” tour launched by the Biden administration to tout the $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package.
The secretary and governor will conduct a roundtable at the capital in Carson City on the Affordable Care Act, the signature legislation of the Obama administration a decade ago.
During a tour of the Nevada Health Center in Carson City, Becerra plans to discuss the act and other health issues with patients and providers.
Vice President Kamala Harris visited Las Vegas last week as part of the Biden administration’s tour to tout the rescue package that passed in Congress without Republican support.
GOP leaders criticized the cost of the bill, noting that it would create $4.1 trillion in additional debt.
