New health and human services secretary to visit Nevada

Xavier Becerra will make his first trip to Nevada as a Cabinet member to tour a health center and hold a roundtable with Gov. Steve Sisolak in Carson City on Tuesday.

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. California's attorney general and local officials sued the nation's largest senior living home operator Monday, alleging that the company misled consumers on quality ratings and broke laws intended to protect patients when they are discharged from a facility. The suit centers on Brookdale Senior Living Inc.'s 10 California-based skilled nursing facilities, but the Tennessee-based company operates in 43 states. "We are holding Brookdale accountable for artificially increasing its profits by cutting corners when transferring or discharging its patients," said California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who is awaiting Senate confirmation for secretary of health and human services in the Biden administration. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

WASHINGTON — Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra will make his first trip to Nevada as a Cabinet member to tour a health center and hold a roundtable with Gov. Steve Sisolak in Carson City on Tuesday.

Becerra, recently confirmed by the Senate to head the department that oversees health care, is traveling to Nevada as part of the “Help Is Here” tour launched by the Biden administration to tout the $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package.

The secretary and governor will conduct a roundtable at the capital in Carson City on the Affordable Care Act, the signature legislation of the Obama administration a decade ago.

During a tour of the Nevada Health Center in Carson City, Becerra plans to discuss the act and other health issues with patients and providers.

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Las Vegas last week as part of the Biden administration’s tour to tout the rescue package that passed in Congress without Republican support.

GOP leaders criticized the cost of the bill, noting that it would create $4.1 trillion in additional debt.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.