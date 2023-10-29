New House speaker makes first public appearance at Republican Jewish event

Newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson made his first public appearance as speaker Saturday, where he gave a message of unity in the House and support for Israel.

Recently elected Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks at his first public event at the annual Republican Jewish Coalition leadership meeting at the Venetian on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Republican Majority Leader Steve Scalise welcomes recently elected Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson to the stage at the annual Republican Jewish Coalition leadership meeting at the Venetian on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson made his first public appearance as speaker Saturday — just three days after he was elected — at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership summit, where he gave a message of unity in the House and support for Israel.

“We’ve had three weeks of turmoil in the House and certainly these weeks of unrest around the globe, but we have emerged even stronger,” Johnson said. “And we are united in the cause before us.”

His election came on the heels of a prolonged, nearly three-week stalemate among House Republicans that stalled government operations. Johnson’s first test will be to get the House back up and running as the Nov 17 deadline looms to avoid a government shutdown.

Johnson received criticism from Nevada’s House Democrats, who called him too extreme, citing his anti-abortion and anti-gay marriage record.

The Louisiana representative said the House is back in business and that this is the moment for the House to restore people’s trust.

One of the first resolutions the House passed under Johnson’s leadership was a resolution condemning Hamas and supporting Israel, and next week the House will vote on a resolution to condemn antisemitism on college campuses, according to House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, who introduced Johnson at the event Saturday.

The House will work to block Iranian oil from being sold and will give funding to Israel to help it rebuild the Iron Dome, the Israeli air defense system, Scalise said.

“We’re going to stand like a rock with our friend and ally, Israel,” Johnson said.

Johnson told the audience at the Venetian that it was not an accident his first action as speaker was to pass a resolution in support of Israel, and that his first visit was with the Republican Jewish Coalition, the audience of which gave him a standing ovation.

“Your House Republican Congress is stepping into the breach,” he said. “We are going to lead with principled leadership. We are grounded in truth and we’re going to articulate all these things with clarity and conviction like you have not seen in a long time.”

The United Nations’ General Assembly approved Oct. 27 a nonbinding resolution Friday calling for a “humanitarian truce” in Gaza between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers. This goes in the opposite direction from what many GOP politicians called for over the weekend.

“There will be a ceasefire only when Hamas ceases to be a threat to Israel,” Johnson said, receiving a lot of applause from the audience.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.