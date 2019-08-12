New rules aim to dissuade undocumented from seeking welfare benefits

The Trump administration on Monday announced new “public charge” rules meant to discourage people likely to enroll for welfare benefits from applying for legal residency in the U.S.

Acting director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Ken Cuccinelli, speaks during a briefing at the White House, Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Children of mainly Latino immigrant parents hold signs in support of them and those individuals picked up during an immigration raid at a food processing plant last week in Canton, Miss., following a Spanish Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Canton, Miss., Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. (Rogelio V. Solis/AP)

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Monday announced new “public charge” rules meant to discourage people likely to enroll for welfare benefits from applying for legal residency in the U.S.

The idea, Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, told reporters is to reserve legal status to individuals “who can stand on their own two feet, who will not be reliant on the public welfare system.”

The new language, which will become effective on Oct. 15, will not apply to immigrants who are refugees or asylum seekers. Also, the new rule will not penalize undocumented immigrants for benefits received by another family member.

Critics of the new rules saw them as the latest effort to make life difficult for undocumented immigrants.

”Just a week after a terrorist attack in which a white supremacist killed 22 people in El Paso and specifically targeted the Latino community, the Trump administration has launched its most radical attempt yet to harm immigrant families and further its anti-immigrant agenda,” Philip E. Wolgin, managing director of Immigration Policy at the Center for American Progress, said in a statement.

But Mark Krikorian, executive director of the pro-enforcement Center for Immigration Studies, said the move is necessary.

“There are hundreds of millions of people who want to move to the United States, and this rule ensures that we allow in only those who will be able to pay their own bills. The heavy use of welfare by immigrant households is not the result of laziness or some other moral shortcoming; immigrants are as likely to work as native-born Americans. Instead, it is the inevitable result of admitting people with little education, meaning that they will have low earnings in a modern, knowledge-based economy.”

