New York Gov. Cuomo visits Trump in Washington — LIVESTREAM

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo visited President Donald Trump in the White House on Tuesday, just ahead of the president’s daily coronavirus task force briefing.

President Donald Trump listens to Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, as he speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Monday, April 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo provides a coronavirus update during a press conference in the Red Room at the State Capitol in Albany, April 18, 2020. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo via AP)

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Monday, April 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo met with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday in another step of a dance in which the two brash New Yorkers have been known to spar and then flatter each other.

White House observers had hoped that Cuomo would join Trump and his coronavirus task force at the podium for a daily briefing scheduled for 2:30 p.m., but it was a photo opportunity that was not meant to be.

The Senate passed a nearly $500 billion spending measure to boost relief for small businesses and governments devastated by the pandemic shortly before the briefing was set to begin.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

