NJ Sen. Booker to make third campaign trip to Las Vegas

Democratic presidential candidate New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker will make his third campaign trip to Las Vegas next week.

In a April 24, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., answers questions during a presidential forum held by She The People on the Texas State University campus, in Houston. Former President Jimmy Carter has never been known as a key player in Democratic Party politics, but he’s re-emerging in the 2020 is presidential race as some candidates go to Plains, Ga., to seek the 94-year-old’s advice. Booker and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., have visited with the Carters, including attending the former president’s Sunday School lesson in Plains. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

He will participate in a variety of meet and greets in Clark County, according to a news release.

Booker will highlight his recently released gun violence prevention policy and his reproductive rights proposal.

On Tuesday at 10 a.m., Booker will conduct a student conversation hosted by the Clark County Black Caucus and Black Student Union Network at Cheyenne High School, 3200 W. Alexander Road, in North Las Vegas.

At 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, he will meet with Sun City Anthem Dems at Anthem Center, 2450 Hampton Road, in Henderson.

He will also attend a private meeting at a Spring Valley residence at 4 p.m.

Booker is one of two dozen Democratic candidates seeking the party’s 2020 presidential nomination.