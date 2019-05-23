NJ Sen. Booker to make third campaign trip to Las Vegas
Democratic presidential candidate New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker will make his third campaign trip to Las Vegas next week.
He will participate in a variety of meet and greets in Clark County, according to a news release.
Booker will highlight his recently released gun violence prevention policy and his reproductive rights proposal.
On Tuesday at 10 a.m., Booker will conduct a student conversation hosted by the Clark County Black Caucus and Black Student Union Network at Cheyenne High School, 3200 W. Alexander Road, in North Las Vegas.
At 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, he will meet with Sun City Anthem Dems at Anthem Center, 2450 Hampton Road, in Henderson.
He will also attend a private meeting at a Spring Valley residence at 4 p.m.
Booker is one of two dozen Democratic candidates seeking the party’s 2020 presidential nomination.