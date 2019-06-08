No breakthrough in tariff standoff as Monday deadline nears

With tariffs on Mexican goods set to take effect on Monday, all eyes were on negotiations between the United States and Mexico over immigration issues.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Washington. Trump is returning from a trip to Europe. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON — Fresh from a five-day trip to the U.K., Ireland and France, President Donald Trump returned to the White House shrouded in a fog of uncertainty over the fate of 5 percent tariffs on Mexican imports set to begin on Monday according to a decree posted by the White House last week.

Marine One landed on the South Lawn after 5 p.m. The president chatted with supporters, then waved as he passed by reporters who shouted questions as to whether a deal had been made to delay the tariffs.

“We’re doing all right,” Trump mouthed after he passed the reporters’ scrum.

His proposed tariffs and the high-stakes drama that surrounded negotiations were a reaction to data that showed that despite efforts to curb migration from Central America at the Southwest border with Mexico, some 133,000 migrants were arrested at the border with Mexico in May alone, including more than 11,000 unaccompanied children.

On May 30, the White House released a statement that announced Trump would impose a 5-month tariff on “all goods imported from Mexico” starting on June 10. Starting on July 1, the tariffs would increase another 5 percent, and they would rise 5 percent each month until they hit a 25 percent ceiling on October 1.

To avoid the tariffs, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan laid out three areas where Mexican officials could act to avoid tariffs – securing the border with Guatemala and migrant chokepoints, shutting down transnational criminal organizations engaged in human smuggling and trafficking and offering asylum in the “first safe country” into which migrants cross – which would be Mexico or Guatemala, not the United States.

Mexico negotiating

The announcement got the attention of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Mexican foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard came to Washington to negotiate with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during Trump’s absence abroad. Later, Mexican officials quietly tried to hash out a deal with their American counterparts.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke for many Democrats when she tweeted that Trump’s “threat to place tariffs on Mexico is not rooted in wise trade policy but has more to do with bad immigration policy on his part.” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer dismissed the announcement as a bluff as he scoffed at the notion Trump would go through with his threat.

Others warned that tariffs could kill the United States Mexico Canada Agreement, the new NAFTA pact Trump had negotiated with Mexico and Canada.

Some Republican senators voiced their fear that the tariffs would hurt their states’ economies and serve as an unexpected tax on their constituents. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, told CNBC he thought it “likely” Congress would vote to stop the International Emergency Economic Powers Act which Trump cited as the basis for his decision to levy the tariffs unilaterally.

And as happens when Trump does the unexpected, other observers tried to decipher Trump’s game plan. “I think this is all a plan for the president to shake things up to get Nancy Pelosi to bring USMCA to the floor,” Fox Business Network Maria Bartiromo offered during the week. “I can’t imagine that he is actually intending to go to 25 percent with Mexico.”

A 5 percent tariff would cost Nevadans nearly $37 million over a year, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which placed Nevada in the bottom fifth of states in terms of what the tariffs would cost residents. Texas came in first with a tab of more than $5 billion.

Tariffs or more talking?

Meanwhile observers wondered if the first round of tariffs would launch as planned, or if a last minute reprieve would be announced. By Friday nightfall, the White House had yet to release any paperwork to authorize the tariffs ahead of Monday’s start date.

Ebrard told reporters Thursday that Mexico would send 6,000 troops to the border with Guatemala. It’s the sort of concession that could give Trump a win.

Mark Krikorian of the pro-enforcement Center for Immigration Studies sees a likely deal that also includes provisions that would keep Central American migrants in Mexico as they seek asylum at ports of entry in the United States. That will mitigate the situation at the border in the short term, Krikorian said, but he fears that over time, migrants from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala will get around the system by hiring smugglers.

“I was skeptical the Mexicans would respond positively,” Krikorian added. “They were more amenable, more willing to talk, than I expected.”

Contact Debra J. Saunders at dsaunders@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7391. Follow @DebraJSaunders on Twitter.