North Korean leader takes in Singapore nightlife ahead of summit

SINGAPORE — As President Donald Trump, 71, spent Monday evening ensconced at the Shangri-La Hotel, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who is half his age, went clubbing the night before the high-stakes summit in Singapore.

When he could have been cramming on the technical armaments issues or the finer points in honing back “maximum pressure” sanctions, Kim instead left his hotel, the St. Regis Singapore, with his usual phalanx of suited bodyguards.

Around 9 p.m., Twitter users began reporting sightings of Kim taking in the Gardens by the Bay, and speculating that he pop in at the Marina Bay Sands hotel, which is owned by Las Vegas Sands Corp.

London Solicitor Philip Chope said he was having a drink at the rooftop bar at Spago at Marina Bay Sands — with its signature view of the Singapore skyline — when he saw Kim walk by. Then Kim and company walked by again and this time Chope was ready with his camera phone. He took a video and shouted “world peace” as Kim disappeared from view.

“The most reclusive man in the world,” Chope told the Review-Journal afterward.

After Kim left, a Kim impersonator made his way to the elevator that takes patrons to the hotel roof. He explained, “I’m a man of the people and I like to be amongst the people.”

