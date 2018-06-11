North Korean leader visits Las Vegas Sands property in Singapore

SINGAPORE — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his entourage visited the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore briefly Monday night, local time.
Marina Bay Sands is owned by Las Vegas Sands Corp.
CNN reported that Kim’s motorcade left his hotel, the St. Regis Singapore, about 9 p.m. local time and headed to Marina Bay Sands. A large group of his security detail were seen entering the hotel’s lobby.
A journalist with News Corp Australia tweeted that Kim was cheered “like a rock star” as he arrived at the hotel.
Kim is in Singapore to meet with President Donald Trump on Tuesday in a historic summit.
Video of Kim Jong Un caught by Australian journalist @sarahblakemedia of Kim Jong Un at Sands https://t.co/KrkXpa7ePJ
— Debra J. Saunders (@debrajsaunders) June 11, 2018
I think this is Kim Jong Un. It is his entourage, leaving @marinabaysands pic.twitter.com/yehNEm130R
— Debra J. Saunders (@debrajsaunders) June 11, 2018
@debrajsaunders reporting at #SingaporeSummit. Crowd waits outside @marinabaysands as Kim Jong Un is inside pic.twitter.com/gR2FF81UGC
— Debra J. Saunders (@debrajsaunders) June 11, 2018
The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.