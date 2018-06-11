North Korean leader visits Las Vegas Sands property in Singapore

Kim Jong Un and his entourage visited Marina Bay Sands in Singapore briefly Monday night local time.

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, center left, poses for a photo with Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Education Minister Ong Ye Kung, while escorted by his security delegation as he visits Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, Monday, June 11, 2018, ahead of Kim's summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. (Yong Teck Lim/AP)

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, center, is escorted by his security delegation as he visits Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, Monday, June 11, 2018, ahead of Kim's summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. (Yong Teck Lim/AP)

Marina Bay Sands is owned by Las Vegas Sands Corp.

CNN reported that Kim’s motorcade left his hotel, the St. Regis Singapore, about 9 p.m. local time and headed to Marina Bay Sands. A large group of his security detail were seen entering the hotel’s lobby.

A journalist with News Corp Australia tweeted that Kim was cheered “like a rock star” as he arrived at the hotel.

Kim is in Singapore to meet with President Donald Trump on Tuesday in a historic summit.

