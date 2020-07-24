103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Politics and Government

North Las Vegas launches business startup program

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2020 - 4:27 pm
 

People trying to start a company during the coronavirus pandemic can get help getting started.

The city of North Las Vegas is launching a new economic development initiative to help residents get their dreams off the ground and in turn diversify the economy, said Chief Innovation Officer Gina Gavan. The program, Innovation Collective: North Las Vegas, is free and there is no application process.

Attendees can get feedback on their ideas, learn how to make a business model and network with other business owners in the community. Despite the pandemic, there are residents who are interested in building their own startup or expanding existing companies, Gavan said.

“It certainly is a way to instill hope and connect people during a time when people have to rethink their business models,” Gavan said. “Just through this think tank format and ideation – it will be a way for people to plug in.”

Attendees can be from outside North Las Vegas and officials hope the idea spreads to Las Vegas and Henderson in the future, she said.

The produced with the organization Innovation Collective, which has also launched programming in Idaho, New York, Florida, California and Washington. It’s garnered a warm reception from North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee.

“Creating and attracting industries beyond hospitality, tourism and gaming is a key component to diversifying the economy of North Las Vegas and our entire state,” Lee said in a news release. “More new money will be made in North Las Vegas than anywhere else in the region in the next 20 years, and small businesses and startups will play a big part in that.”

Innovation Collective is an education and “human capital” company, according to its website.

“Through curated events, mentorship, skills training, corporate partnerships, placemaking, and (Innovation Collective) software we create grass roots social experiences that help people start and grow innovative businesses,” according to its website.

“We have been running our program for seven years in several communities across the country and it never ceases to amaze me that in every community, there are great companies and incredibly innovative people who have been overlooked for years or didn’t believe they were creative or innovative,” said Nick Smoot, Founder and CEO of Innovation Collective in the release.

“Those same people go on to build companies that are changing the world and doing it from the communities they love. Sometimes they just need better access, mentorship, and encouragement to rediscover their potential.”

For more information email info@innovationcollective.co.

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Las Vegas takes steps on coronavirus amid reported warning from White House
Las Vegas takes steps on coronavirus amid reported warning from White House
2
Clark County, Nevada both add more than 1K new cases of COVID-19
Clark County, Nevada both add more than 1K new cases of COVID-19
3
Nevada reports 966 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths
Nevada reports 966 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths
4
Nevada OKs $200M in bonds for Vegas-to-SoCal high-speed train
Nevada OKs $200M in bonds for Vegas-to-SoCal high-speed train
5
UMC: Don’t seek drive-thru COVID-19 tests without symptoms or exposure
UMC: Don’t seek drive-thru COVID-19 tests without symptoms or exposure
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
COVID-19 case reported at Legislature's special session - Video
A person who was inside the Nevada Legislature Building has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Legislative Counsel Bureau Director Brenda Erdoes said Friday, July 10. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump Pushing for Reopening Schools and In-Person Learning - Video
Donald Trump launched an effort on Wednesday to reopen schools across the United States with in-person learning.
Special session to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lawmakers to tackle $1.2B budget deficit in special session Wednesday - VIDEO
Closing the state’s $1.2 billion budget hole will be the prime focus of the upcoming special legislative session that will convene at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Carson City, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County Democratic leaders resign
Several key Clark County Democratic Party leaders have resigned as progressive leadership has swelled in recent months.
Dream Big Nevada celebrates DACA ruling - VIDEO
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump’s effort to end legal protections under DACA for 650,000 young immigrants. Astrid Silva, founder of Dream Big Nevada, discusses the temporary victory and the next step for Dreamers.
Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of city council meeting - Video
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore walks out of a City Council meeting during public comments.
Mitt Romney marches in Washington, D.C., protest - Video
On Sunday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined a group of protesters marching through Washington, D.C. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday evening said Phase 2 of the state’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery will begin on Friday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Rep. Horsford admits to having affair - VIDEO
Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford admitted to having an affair with Gabriela Linder, a former intern for Sen. Harry Reid. Linder detailed her account of the affair in a podcast she called, "Mistress for Congress." (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation - VIDEO
The former senate aide claims Biden assaulted her in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden first denied the accusations via a public post on Medium. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
In a May 21, 2020, file photo, Michael Cohen arrives at his Manhattan apartment in New York aft ...
Former Trump lawyer Cohen heads home from prison again
By Tom Hays and Larry Neumeister The Associated Press

Michael Cohen walked out of a federal prison in New York on Friday afternoon, his lawyer Danya Perry told The Associated Press, a day after U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein ruled that his First Amendment rights were violated when he was ordered back to prison on July 9.

City municipal crews help guide the Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park as it is removed ...
2 Christopher Columbus statues taken down at Chicago parks
The Associated Press

Two statues of Christopher Columbus that stood in Chicago parks were taken down early Friday at the direction of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a week after protesters trying to topple one of the monuments to the Italian explorer clashed with police.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler wades through the large crowd, where his stated goal was to conduct ...
US agents blocked from arresting observers in Portland
By Gillian Flaccus The Associated Press

A federal judge specifically blocked U.S. agents from arresting or using physical force against journalists and legal observers at protests where President Donald Trump is testing the limits of federal power.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., left, and Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Defense spending bill risks Trump veto
By / RJ

The Senate set up a clash with the White House with the passage of a $740 billion defense bill that would remove Confederate generals’ names from military bases and exclude the transfer of public lands in Nevada for military training.

Read More