North Las Vegas launches business startup program

The city of North Las Vegas is partnering with an innovation company to start a program that will help people get their business ideas off the ground.

The North Las Vegas City Hall (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People trying to start a company during the coronavirus pandemic can get help getting started.

The city of North Las Vegas is launching a new economic development initiative to help residents get their dreams off the ground and in turn diversify the economy, said Chief Innovation Officer Gina Gavan. The program, Innovation Collective: North Las Vegas, is free and there is no application process.

Attendees can get feedback on their ideas, learn how to make a business model and network with other business owners in the community. Despite the pandemic, there are residents who are interested in building their own startup or expanding existing companies, Gavan said.

“It certainly is a way to instill hope and connect people during a time when people have to rethink their business models,” Gavan said. “Just through this think tank format and ideation – it will be a way for people to plug in.”

Attendees can be from outside North Las Vegas and officials hope the idea spreads to Las Vegas and Henderson in the future, she said.

The produced with the organization Innovation Collective, which has also launched programming in Idaho, New York, Florida, California and Washington. It’s garnered a warm reception from North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee.

“Creating and attracting industries beyond hospitality, tourism and gaming is a key component to diversifying the economy of North Las Vegas and our entire state,” Lee said in a news release. “More new money will be made in North Las Vegas than anywhere else in the region in the next 20 years, and small businesses and startups will play a big part in that.”

Innovation Collective is an education and “human capital” company, according to its website.

“Through curated events, mentorship, skills training, corporate partnerships, placemaking, and (Innovation Collective) software we create grass roots social experiences that help people start and grow innovative businesses,” according to its website.

“We have been running our program for seven years in several communities across the country and it never ceases to amaze me that in every community, there are great companies and incredibly innovative people who have been overlooked for years or didn’t believe they were creative or innovative,” said Nick Smoot, Founder and CEO of Innovation Collective in the release.

“Those same people go on to build companies that are changing the world and doing it from the communities they love. Sometimes they just need better access, mentorship, and encouragement to rediscover their potential.”

For more information email info@innovationcollective.co.

