Politics and Government

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee says he’s becoming a Republican

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 6, 2021 - 7:01 am
 
Mayor of North Las Vegas John Jay Lee speaks at a viewing of local Girl Scout Tahoe Mack's Monumental Mammoth structure at XL Steel in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 21, 2019. Lee announced Tuesday that he is leaving the Democratic Party and becoming a Republican, citing a shift toward socialism. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee announced Tuesday that he is leaving the Democratic Party and becoming a Republican, citing a shift toward socialism.

The mayor of Nevada’s third-largest city made his comments on “Fox and Friends” Tuesday morning.

“In the Democratic Party of Nevada, they had an election recently for leadership, and four of the five people were card-carrying members of the socialistic (sic) party,” Lee said. “It’s not the party that I grew up with 25 years ago in this environment and it’s not the party that I can stand with anymore.”

Lee was referring to recent elections for leadership of the Nevada State Democratic Party, in which a slate of candidates affiliated with the Democratic Socialists of America were elected to most of the party’s top leadership spots.

“The working class, the working men and women of this country and also the small business owners are not a part of the conversation anymore,” Lee said in the interview. “It all has to do with the elitists and it has to do with the socialists. That is not the agenda that I have in mind for this country or the future.”

Lee has been mentioned as a possible candidate for governor of Nevada in 2022. He told the Review-Journal last week that he’d been “approached by different people in both parties” to consider switching to the Republican Party and running as a moderate.

“I’m flattered, but at this point, I’m still focused on some big projects in North Las Vegas, and I don’t want to be distracted,” Lee said.

Lee didn’t indicate in the “Fox and Friends” interview whether he intended to run for governor.

Lee, who owned his own small businesses, has always been considered a conservative Democrat while serving in the Nevada Assembly and state Senate. He was defeated by a progressive Democrat — Patricia Spearman — in a lopsided election in 2012. Lee won election as mayor in North Las Vegas the following year.

Asked about President Joe Biden’s new jobs bill, Lee responded in a typically Republican way: “We’ve had issues out in the West here with COVID, and the tourism, hospitality and gaming industry. But we are not for expanding the government to even bigger and more intrusive into our lives. That is not what we want out West, and we’re not going to accept it anymore.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Steve Sebelius at SSebelius@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SteveSebelius on Twitter.

